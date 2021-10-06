where is Adil Rami?

Two years after leaving Marseille, Adil Rami is back in Ligue 1. At 35, the central defender initialed a one-season contract with ESTAC. Objective: maintenance and nothing else, even if the quality of play of the promoted is closely scrutinized, so much the Aubois of Laurent Batllès shone by their offensive play last year in Ligue 2. Only, the first appearance of Rami in France is still waiting, a month and a half after signing. He was never even summoned to join the group. In reality, and despite individual preparation during the summer while waiting to find a club, the 2018 world champion is not physically ready, as he himself said in an interview with the Ligue 1 site. He still needs time before he gets into the deep end.

“There, when I arrived at ESTAC, I had the chance to meet Pascal Faure and Mathieu Dubarry (physical trainers). They concocted a real preparation for me, it has nothing to do with my last experiences. They go through everything. They try to push the machine to the maximum level of my cardio, and we still have a working process. They do things gradually so that I am at 100%, without taking the slightest risk. I hadn’t prepared myself this way for over two years. Obviously, the first games are going to be difficult. Nothing replaces the terrain. But without having played with Troyes, I already feel much better than last season with Boavista ”, he warns.





According to Rami, Batllès has doubts about him

Obviously, his return to our championship arouses enthusiasm. Observers are eager to see a player who has nevertheless evolved in Lille, Valencia, AC Milan, Sevilla or OM, before embarking on not really fruitful experiences with Fenerbahçe and Sochi. With Turkey and Russia behind him, Rami found a smile again and landed on Boavista’s side in Portugal. He even allowed the club to ensure its maintenance in the first division last season. With ESTAC, he will have the same mission and will have to try when he plays to reassure a defense which still takes too many goals for the moment (14 after 9 matches), and which vegetates in the depths of the standings (Troyes is currently 17th with only one victory). He will also have to find his place, in the group at first, then in the team when we call on him. According to the player, it does not look easy. His arrival was obviously not scheduled by his trainer, Laurent Batllès, and the season had already started three weeks ago.

“My arrival was complicated for the coach to manage because he did not know where I was physically. Honestly, I’m not sure what to think of his will for me. He already has a good group, recognizes with great honesty the champion of France 2011. When the club recruited me, I was not guaranteed the coach to have playing time. We have a lot of respect for each other. I put myself in his place, when you look at my career since the end of my adventure in Marseille, it is logical to have doubts. He is right to express reservations and wait for me to prove myself. I like this challenge. It’s up to me to show him who I am and how I am on a daily basis. I think once he understands me, he’ll be able to put me to good use. I personally know that I can bring a lot to this Troyes team. Now, I will have to continue to perform well in my preparation and in training, then I will see with him what he needs. ” The challenge is on!