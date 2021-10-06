Among the well-known causes of global warming are emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2). Since the industrial revolution, from 1760 to 1840, society has gone from agricultural dominance to industrial dominance. As a result of this operational change, CO2 emissions have skyrocketed across the world. But some countries are more responsible than others.

In order to determine which countries are historically responsible for global warming, Carbon Brief studied countries’ CO2 emissions between 1850 and 2021. For the first time, the UK global warming news website included in its analysis CO2 emissions from land use and forestry, in addition to those from fossil fuels. The inclusion of these new parameters greatly changes the ranking of countries. We obtain a Top 10 countries, with cumulative CO2 emissions between 1850 and 2021, in millions of tonnes.

If we compare the data in 1850 and 2021, we see that the United States is at the top of the end-to-end ranking, which emitted a total of 509,143 tonnes of CO2 throughout the period. The country is followed by China and Russia. Finally, it should be noted that France, which was in 8th place among the countries emitting the most CO2 in 1850, completely disappeared from the Top 10 in 2021.

In view of these figures, the study says that it will be very difficult to meet the goal of staying under a global warming of 1.5 ° C.

Top 10 countries emitting the most CO2 in 1850:

1. United States (1,407 tons)

2. Russia (586 tons)

3. China (261 tons)

4. India (233 tons)

5. United Kingdom (209 tonnes)

6. Indonesia (176 tons)

7. Canada (105 tons)

8. France (85 tonnes)

9. Ukraine (84 tons)

10. Germany (79 tonnes)

Top 10 countries historically responsible for global warming in 2021:

1. United States (509,143 tonnes emitted between 1850 and 2021)

2. China (284,476 tons)

3. Russia (172,234 tons)

4. Brazil (112,902 tons)

5. Indonesia (102,562 tonnes)

6. Germany (88,486 tonnes)

7. India (85,675 tonnes)

8. United Kingdom (74,295 tonnes)

9. Japan (68,002 tonnes)

10. Canada (65,504 tonnes)

