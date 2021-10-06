which stars appear in comics?

6:00 a.m. on October 5, 2021, modified at 1:00 p.m. on October 5, 2021

What do Lino Ventura, Jean Gabin, Charles Aznavour, Johnny Hallyday, Guy Lux, Annie Cordy, Julian Assange, Laurel and Hardy or Brigitte Bardot have in common? Yes, we find them all in the adventures of Asterix! Since the second album, La Serpe d’Or, published in ’62, around fifty personalities have been caricatured there.

But who is it? A good third of movie stars. Singers too. And then there are two athletes: the cyclist Eddie Merckx who runs… on foot in Asterix among the Belgians, and the racing driver Alain Prost, alias Coronavirus, in Asterix and the Transitalique.

The idea of ​​caricatures, originally, came from the designer Albert Uderzo. “You really need someone who is ready for it, a predestined physique,” ​​he said. Sometimes his friend René Goscinny blows him a suggestion in the scenario: for example “The Beatles signing autographs” … And once, only once, he asked his veto. Uderzo had given the features of Richard Nixon, the American president, to a Roman centurion. But René told him: “that has nothing to do with that, drop it, we risk problems with the Americans”. Advice followed.

Silvio Berlusconi, Jacques Chirac, Pierre Tchernia

Moreover, there is very little politics in Asterix… Silvio Berlusconi and a young enarque resembling Jacques Chirac, do indeed make an appearance. But the authors are wary. As the designer Didier Conrad, who took over from Uderzo in 2013, sums it up: “The presidents pass while Asterix remains”.

As a general rule, yes … But the authors also take pleasure in biting their friends. In the Serpe d’Or, for example, we see Jean Graton, Michel Vaillant’s designer. In another title, Georges Troisfontaines, the founder of the Belgian press agency without whom René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo would never have met, also makes an appearance!

And their friend Pierre Tchernia breaks all records: He is caricatured in … five albums! Usually from Caesar, or as a simple drunken legionary, supported by … Goscinny and Uderzo. And yes, because the creators of Asterix slip themselves into a few albums. They adorn a bas-relief in Asterix at the Olympic Games, figure among the Roman notables installed in the steps of a theater in Condate in Asterix and the cauldron and embody two legionaries leaving room for succession in Obelix and Company.





Bernard Blier was furious when he discovered his caricature

Finally, we also meet some comic book characters. One way to pay tribute to the authors they like. A marsupilamix in Le Combat des chefs, Achille Talon in Asterix among the Bretons, and even the Dupond and Dupont de Hergé, in Asterix … among the Belgians, of course!

But how did the stars who were caricatured react? Very well… Well, with the exception of the actor Bernard Blier, who lends his features to the Roman Caius Supportmordicus. Uderzo had nevertheless taken care to warn him … But when the Odyssey of Asterix appears, he is fu-ri-bard. The designer is very annoyed … But his friend Tchernia reassures him: Blier has a bad temper, it is known throughout the profession! After this mishap, Uderzo swears never to deviate from the following rule: do not ask permission from those concerned!

And it works: very often, the caricatured are flattered. Sean Connery, alias James Bond, transformed into a Zérozérosix spy druid, is very happy, for example. The same goes for Kirk Douglas, the interpreter of Spartarcus, caricatured as a Greek mutineer Spartakis in the series. The American actor even poses, laughing, with a copy of the album!

Jacques Séguéla, it is said, was rather proud to be promoted advisor to the Emperor in the Papyri of Caesar. And Marcel Pagnol to find his character Marius in the Tour de Gaule. The writer would have even said to Goscinny: “Now I know that my work is eternal”.

Being in Asterix is ​​a consecration. So what will the next cartoon be? A little patience … soon you will find out!

"The 20 secrets of Asterix" is a podcast from Journal du Dimanche. It is a Europe 1 Studio production, in partnership with Editions Albert René (a property of the Lagardère group, like JDD and Europe 1).

Texts: Cyril Petit and Marie Quenet

Presentation: Vivien Vergnaud

Director: Xavier Jolly

Production: Timothée Magot

Edition and distribution: Clémence Olivier with Salomé Journo

Graphics: Jérémie Cousin

