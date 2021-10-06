while waiting for Mbappé, another monumental deal already completed?

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

If PSG is above all the first victim of the tremors created by Kylian Mbappé for two days, with the question of the management of last summer but also of his extension on the mat, Real Madrid also took a sudden spotlight, on which Florentino Pérez did not fail to bounce back with statements that made Leonardo jump. Officially, the Merengue club must wait until January 1 to take action in the Mbappé file, this does not prevent the preparation of the ground …

Haaland’s arrival at Real announced!

And obviously, the arrival of Mbappé is not the only monumental blow worked on the side of Madrid. In the program El Chiringuito, the columnist Pipi Estrada has indeed released an ad in the form of a bomb. “Haaland will play for Real Madrid next season,” he assured without batting an eyelid. Is Florentino Pérez really about to afford the Mbappé – Haaland duo the same summer? A monumental move that will also raise the question of collaboration with a certain Karim Benzema …