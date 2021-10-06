WHO recommends mass deployment of RTS, S vaccine in children

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday recommended the massive deployment of the malaria vaccine in children living in sub-Saharan Africa and in areas at risk.

Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks of a ” historical moment “. ” Long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and the fight against malaria “Said the director general of the World Health Organization, quoted in a statement. According to him, the use of this vaccine in addition to existing tools to prevent malaria could save ” tens of thousands of young lives every year “.

RTS, S is a vaccine that works against a mosquito-borne parasite (Plasmodium falciparum), the world’s deadliest parasite and the most prevalent in Africa.





For Africa, where malaria kills more than 260,000 children under the age of five each year, this vaccine is synonymous with hope, especially as fears of malaria resistance to treatment are growing. ” For centuries, malaria has haunted sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering ”Said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. ” We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now, for the first time, we have a vaccine recommended for widespread use. “, he added.

Since 2019, three countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, have started to introduce the vaccine in selected areas where transmission of malaria is moderate to severe. Two years after the start of this first life-size test in the world, 2.3 million doses of vaccine could be administered.

Another vaccine developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and Burkina Faso has been found to be 77% effective in phase 2 trials. Phase 3 will be completed in two years.

