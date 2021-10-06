WHO recommends massive deployment of first malaria vaccine in children living in risk areas

The director general of the organization welcomes a “Historic moment”. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended, Wednesday, October 6, the massive deployment of the first vaccine against malaria in children living in sub-Saharan Africa and in areas at risk.

‘Long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and the fight against malaria, said WHO Director-General Dr.r Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, quoted in a press release. Using this vaccine in addition to existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year ”.

the “ RTS, S ”is a vaccine that acts against a parasite (plasmodium falciparum) transmitted by mosquitoes, the world’s deadliest parasite and most prevalent in Africa.

For Africa, where malaria kills more than 260,000 children under the age of five each year, this vaccine is synonymous with hope, especially since fears of resistance of malaria to treatment are increasing.





“Malaria haunted sub-Saharan Africa”

“For centuries, malaria has haunted sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering”said the Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. And to add:

“We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now, for the first time, we have a vaccine recommended for widespread use.”

Since 2019, three countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, have started to introduce the vaccine in selected areas where transmission of malaria is moderate to severe. Two years after the start of this first life-size test in the world, 2.3 million doses of vaccine could be administered.

