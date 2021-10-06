More

    WHO recommends massive deployment of first malaria vaccine in children living in risk areas

    Health


    The director general of the organization welcomes a “Historic moment”. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended, Wednesday, October 6, the massive deployment of the first vaccine against malaria in children living in sub-Saharan Africa and in areas at risk.

    ‘Long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and the fight against malaria, said WHO Director-General Dr.r Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, quoted in a press release. Using this vaccine in addition to existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year ”.

    the RTS, S ”is a vaccine that acts against a parasite (plasmodium falciparum) transmitted by mosquitoes, the world’s deadliest parasite and most prevalent in Africa.

    For Africa, where malaria kills more than 260,000 children under the age of five each year, this vaccine is synonymous with hope, especially since fears of resistance of malaria to treatment are increasing.


    Read our series Health in Africa: women and children first!

    “Malaria haunted sub-Saharan Africa”

    “For centuries, malaria has haunted sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering”said the Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. And to add:

    “We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now, for the first time, we have a vaccine recommended for widespread use.”

    Since 2019, three countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, have started to introduce the vaccine in selected areas where transmission of malaria is moderate to severe. Two years after the start of this first life-size test in the world, 2.3 million doses of vaccine could be administered.

    Read also Malaria: the promises of a vaccine candidate tested in Burkina Faso

    The World with AFP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTexas High School shooting on Wednesday: at least four injured, suspect actively sought
    Next articleNew World: Amazon is not done with video games

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC