WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic still not under control

Above all, do not claim victory too quickly. This is the advice issued Tuesday by Maria Van Kerkhove, responsible for managing the Covid-19 epidemic at the World Health Organization. According to her, the coronavirus is still not under control, even though many people mistakenly believe that the pandemic is almost defeated.

According to the American epidemiologist, 3.1 million new cases of contamination and 54,000 deaths were reported last week worldwide, the real figures being probably much higher. “The situation is still incredibly dynamic. And it is dynamic because we do not have control of this virus ”, she underlined during live exchanges on the social networks of the WHO.

“We are completely in the middle of this pandemic”

“We are not out of the woods yet. We are completely in the middle of this pandemic. But where in the middle… we don’t know yet, because frankly we’re not using the tools we currently have to get closer to the end, ”she added. “In some cities we see intensive care units and hospitals overcrowded and people dying while on the streets people behave as if (the epidemic) is completely over.” Based on the countries providing this information, the expert further pointed out that the deaths largely concerned people who had not been vaccinated.





Maria Van Kerkhove also stigmatized the disinformation and misconceptions circulating on the Internet regarding Covid-19. “The result is people are dying. We cannot water down that, ”she stressed.

The WHO is currently studying the evolution that the pandemic may have in the three to the next 18 months. “We still have pockets of people who are not vaccinated, either because they do not have access (to vaccines) or because they refuse or cannot be vaccinated, and we can still see outbreaks. Of the epidemic.

The epidemiologist especially warned that the coronavirus, even if it will eventually be under control, is here to stay. “The possibility of eradicating the virus, or even eliminating this virus on a global level has been lost from the start. It was lost because we did not, at a global level, attack this virus as vigorously as possible ”, she regretted.