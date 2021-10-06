WHO warns that Covid-19 is still not under control

A vial containing a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in Pasadena, California, August 19, 2021. ROBYN BECK / AFP

The person in charge of managing the Covid-19 epidemic at the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, stressed on Tuesday, October 5, that the new coronavirus was still not under control. According to Mme Van Kerkhove, 3.1 million new cases of contamination and 54,000 deaths were reported last week worldwide, the real data being probably much higher.

“The situation is still incredibly dynamic because we do not have control of this virus”, underlined the American epidemiologist during live exchanges on the social networks of the WHO. “We are not out of the woods yet. We are completely in the middle of this pandemic. But where in the middle? We don’t know yet, because frankly we’re not using the tools we currently have to get closer to the end ”, she added.

“In some cities we see intensive care units and hospitals overcrowded and people dying while on the streets people behave as if [l’épidémie] was completely finished ”, she lamented.





“We can still see outbreaks”

The expert also stressed that the deaths largely concerned people who had not been vaccinated. According to the data provided by the countries providing this information, “The rate of hospitalization and death is far away” The highest “Among those who have not been vaccinated”, she said.

Mme Van Kerkhove also stigmatized the disinformation and misconceptions circulating on the Internet regarding Covid-19. “The result is people are dying. We cannot water down that “, she stressed.

The WHO is currently studying the evolution that the pandemic may have in the next three to eighteen months. “We still have pockets of individuals who are not vaccinated, either because they do not have access [aux vaccins], either because they refuse or cannot be vaccinated, and we can still see outbreaks ” of the epidemic, she stressed.

Mme Van Kerkhove has warned that the Covid-19, although it will eventually come under control, is here to stay. “The possibility of eradicating the virus, or even eliminating it, has been lost from the start because we have not attacked it globally as vigorously as possible”, she regretted.