Why (and how) Google plans to improve traffic lights in your city

Google has developed an artificial intelligence capable of effectively managing traffic lights in a city to save you time and reduce the environmental impact of cars.

Making a city more efficient can have positive impacts on the environment. It is with this idea in mind that Google is currently conducting research aimed at improving the way traffic lights work through artificial intelligence.

You should know that this news comes on the sidelines of several announcements made by Google around the subject of the environment:

Save time and pollute less

However, the aforementioned innovations from Google concern products or services that the brand makes directly available to users. Here, the research project aims to materialize over a longer term. The effects shouldn’t be obvious, but would benefit everyone.

Indeed, the American giant starts from a simple, but logical premise. Poorly timed and synchronized traffic lights cause a loss of time for motorists, but also cause a deterioration in air quality. Tens of thousands of cars that keep braking and accelerating are not the environment’s best allies.

AI for better managed intersections

Google researchers have therefore developed a calculation model to analyze “with precise traffic conditions and timing [des feux de circulation] at most intersections in cities around the world“. This allowed engineers to train artificial intelligence by watering algorithms with all this data.





Google thus prides itself on an AI capable of optimizing these inefficient intersections.

Encouraging tests for Google

The web giant evokes experiments carried out in Israel in collaboration with the municipalities of Haifa and Beer-Sheva, but also with the country’s national road company. Results : “10 to 20% reduction in fuel consumption and waiting time at crossings“.

Galvanized, Google boasts of being in the process of launching similar tests in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and of already being in discussions with several cities around the world. The aim of the firm is clear: to exploit its AI to improve traffic flow in as many metropolises as possible “so that each journey is more eco-responsible, whatever the car“.