Why Bulgaria does not want North Macedonia to join the European Union

ANALYSIS – Sofia highlights a historic dispute with her neighbor to justify her opposition.

Correspondent in Brussels

North Macedonia has been patient at the gates of the EU for 16 years. Its leaders believed they had removed the main obstacle in 2018, by sealing Prespa’s deal to settle a thirty-year-old problem with Greece.

Voted in pain in Athens in early 2019, this agreement provided for Macedonia to be renamed North Macedonia. The price to be paid by this small country of 2 million inhabitants to join NATO – it has been done since March 2020 – and to finally start the long process of joining the EU.

Read alsoBrussels tries to revive the membership of Albania and North Macedonia

That was without counting on Bulgaria, which vetoed it last year. At the same time blocking the process of accession of Albania. At issue: a resolution carried by the Bulgarian nationalist party VMRO, then a member of the ruling coalition, and voted in Parliament.

According to this resolution, Macedonian, codified in 1945, cannot be considered a language in its own right. It would be a Bulgarian dialect. “No one disputes his right to