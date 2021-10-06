Why can the Catalan Dragons enter rugby union history? – West-France evening edition

This Saturday (6 p.m.), the Catalan Dragons, based in Perpignan, can make history in Rugby League. In the final of the Super League, one of the most prestigious competitions in the world in this discipline, they face St Helens, at Old Trafford (Manchester). The Dragons have the opportunity to become the first French team to win this trophy.

It is the ideal place to enter the history of sport. At Old Trafford (the theater of dreams in French) – the Manchester United stadium – the Catalan Dragons can make theirs there. This Saturday (6 p.m.), the Perpignan-based rugby union team is playing the first Super League final in its history, after three failures in the semi-finals (2009, 2014 and 2020). The club, founded in 2005, is also the first French representative to reach this level of competition. The latter, the most prestigious in Europe, was created in 1996. Until now, it has always been won by an English club. The Dragons therefore have the opportunity to enter the legend of Rugby League, a discipline that receives little media coverage in France, compared to the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

” It’s a dream “

“We realize the importance that this final represents, advance Mickaël Goudemand, third line of the Catalans. It is something huge. We can feel the pressure and the enthusiasm rising. Before sleeping, I think about it a lot. It’s a dream. “ “It would be a great achievement if we manage to win, valid Arthur Mourgue, 22 years old and revelation of this season. And something remarkable for rugby union, in England and in France, for the supporters and the club. “

The Catalans, guided by their English coach Steve McNamara, approach this meeting with the confidence gained during an exceptional season. They completed the regular phase in first position, with four small defeats on the clock. In the semifinals, in their white-heated Gilbert-Brutus den, they mastered their subject against Hull KR (28-10), last Thursday. “It was the match not to lose, specifies Benjamin Garcia, the captain since this year. We were the favorites, in front of our supporters and our families. At the final whistle, we did not jump for joy. We were just released. “

“We are going to have the best week of our life”

With the feeling of duty accomplished. This semi-final was only a stage. The Dragons’ mission is not yet complete. They are aiming for the Grail. And are aware that this opportunity may not come again so soon. “We do not change our habits in our preparation, Garcia continues. The coach warned us all the same: we are going to have the best week of our life. It’s up to us to make it beautiful. “





For that, it will be necessary to bring down St Helens of its pedestal. The team based near Liverpool, in the north of England, is used to major events. They are the most successful team in the Super League, along with Leeds. It has eight trophies to its large list, including the last two editions (2019 and 2020).

Catalans Dragons captain Benjamin Garcia in the semi-final against Hull KR last Thursday. (Photo: DR)

In the regular phase, the Dragons and St Helens have crossed paths three times. Advantage to the Catalans, with two wins to one. “These are the two teams that most deserve to play in this final, poses Arthur Mourgue, the French rear. There is now a rivalry between us. “ The confrontations between the two teams have always delivered a lot of spectacle and intensity.

But on Saturday, the match will take place on neutral ground. McNamara’s players will have to contend without their supporters, who have played their role of fourteenth man throughout the season. “In the semi-finals, at home, there was an incredible atmosphere, Garcia attests to this. I thank them again, they have always been there for us. “

An experienced team, armed to win

Due to travel constraints linked to the health situation, few Catalan aficionados will make the trip to Old Trafford, the mythical setting of the Manchester United football team. “This stadium is exceptional, in advance of saliva Mickaël Goudemand, third line of the Dragons. We see it every weekend with the exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo. For athletes, it is a dream to play there. “

In Manchester – where rugby union is very popular – the atmosphere will be electric. The Dragons will have to ignore it. As they had done in 2018, in the final of the Challenge Cup, at Wembley, won against the Wolves of Warrington. “This experience will serve us well, hopes Benjamin Garcia, already at the club that year. The protocol will be similar. “

With a workforce that combines talented young shoots and experienced players – including Anglo-Saxons, including superstar Sam Tomkins – the French are armed to win the precious sesame. The Dragons have fate in their clutches. And are 80 minutes from a resounding feat.