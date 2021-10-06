Why Daniel Craig’s latest ‘James Bond’ might disappoint fans

The final part with Daniel Craig as agent 007 comes out this Wednesday, October 6. A film marked by the inability of the license to renew itself, fifteen years later Casino Royale.

The adventures of Daniel Craig in James Bond come to an end this Wednesday, October 6 with To die can wait, conclusion as moving as explosive of a series of five films which will have hesitated during fifteen years between classicism and modernity to the detriment of its most innovative ideas. To die can wait, which features a breathless spy whose main mission is to save his marriage with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), logically concludes the Daniel Craig era, dominated by spectacular films at odds with their introspective ambition.

While Daniel Craig’s tortured and lonely 007 brought the character into the 21st century, the creators of To die can wait seem more embarrassed than ever by the figure of James Bond, a relic of the Cold War visibly impossible to modernize. This struggle between what the saga was and what it should be is the very subject of the film, which sees James Bond forced to destroy his past (the Specter, responsible for the death of Vesper Lynd) and that of Madeleine (the terrorist Safin, who haunted her since childhood) to better move forward.

Tender kisses on the background of the setting sun

Unlike the previous parts, the mission counts less than the emotional journey of the character and the family secrets he unearths. The film often feels more like a melodrama than a spy film, with lots of romantic imagery and tender kisses against the backdrop of the setting sun. It is in these sequences, unprecedented in the history of the saga, that the film is most convincing.

To die can wait spoils itself in the often unreadable action sequences. However, they have the interest of showing a Leap overwhelmed by events, constantly assailed by enemies who are always one step ahead of him. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga most often films him with his gaze hidden behind sunglasses or hidden in the shadows, as if he no longer existed. Logically, Safin (Rami Malek), the great antagonist of the film, is just as erased. It does not represent any real threat and therefore remains relatively unmemorable.





Recycle your own codes

To die can wait is more interested in the mythology of the saga. Supporting characters previously reduced to gigantic appearances are now as important as Bond. Agent Tanner (Rory Kinnear), MI6 aide-de-camp present since Quantum of Solace (2008), occupies a prominent place in this informal family, as do Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) and Q (Ben Whishaw). This is one of the strengths of To die can wait, film better balanced than Spectrum (2015) but plastically less spectacular than Sky Fall (2012), whose photograph was nominated for an Oscar.

Too busy recycling its own codes, the saga nevertheless turns in circles. If she has always practiced self-citation (a cascade of The Man with the Golden Gun is thus included in The world is not enough), To die can wait looks like “best of” James Bond. Some chords of We Have All The Time In The World by Louis Armstrong, credits ofOn Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), resound at the beginning of the film, as James Bond and Madeleine Swann have happy days in Italy. Safin dresses like Dr. No, and the desert island serving as his base is reminiscent of those in We only live twice (1967) and Tomorrow never dies (1997). Sequence finally sees Bond taking down his opponents using traps, as in Sky Fall.

Agent 007 underexploited

Although the Anglo-Saxon press presented To die can wait as the most daring part of the saga, it nevertheless testifies to the impossibility for its creators to really modernize the character of James Bond and to assume the radical change of tone of Royal casino. One of Daniel Craig’s contributions had been to give 007 a real killer look.

The brutal death of Le Chiffre in the middle of Casino Royale – with a close-up of the hole left by the bullet impact – had renewed the graphic treatment of violence in the saga by showing how it could burst without warning. In To die can wait, death no longer exists on the screen, Bond’s enemies die off-screen and James Bond appears like a superhuman being facing unflinchingly showers of missiles.

To die can wait also yields to the sexist clichés of the Sean Connery and Roger Moore eras – and this despite the intervention in the script by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and the idea of ​​giving the number 007 to a woman, Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch. This role expected at the turn, but completely secondary to the plot, is underexploited, even forgotten for whole sections of the film.

This is the main failure of To die can wait, proof that James Bond after a promising new start in Casino Royale seems to fear renewal. The film comes out, however, with a very daring final indeed, going against the canons of the saga, and in total agreement with the rereading of the character launched in 2006. It may however irritate the fans.