why did Guillaume Canet get angry on the set of the film?

On May 1, 2019, Guillaume Canet finally unveiled to the public the eagerly awaited suite of Les Petits Mouchoirs. Entitled We will end together, the reunion promised to offer a new look at the group of friends. On this occasion, the director gave a long interview to the magazine Première, of which he was the cover of the April 2019 issue. For several years resisting the idea of ​​following up on his great success (5.5 million euros). entered in 2011), Guillaume Canet reveals in particular that it was a TV broadcast of his film that made him change his mind: “Years later, I stumbled across the film on TV. laughing, I cry at the end … In short, for the first time, I tell myself that I would like to find this tape. And then, I realized that I am reaching an age when my entourage and I myself don’t react as before. In ten years, we’ve all lost a parent, remarried or had children. “





And this difference in attitude, she also felt on the set: if her actors were “mature and professional” on the set of We will end up together, this was not at all the case for the first film. “On the set of Les Petits Mouchoirs, my actors were totally carefree, in swimsuits smoking firecrackers and drinking shots all day. So absolutely not in the discipline essential to making a film. Directing them. was super complicated. ” Guillaume Canet then had to type (…)

