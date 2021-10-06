Why do three banks want to pool their ATMs?

the essential

BNP Paribas, Société Générale and Crédit Mutuel want to pool their ATMs to cope with new customer use and the decline in cash.

After years of often unrestrained competition, banks are considering a possible union, in any case to pool their automatic teller machines (ATMs). These three banks are BNP-Paribas, Société Générale and Crédit Mutuel. Together, they manage a third of the ATMs in France. The idea is to gradually pool cash dispensers by 2026.

Why this merger?

In a press release, the three banks explain that the project aims to guarantee “the best access to self-service banking and to strengthen the offer of services for their customers”. In fact, all three banks are facing the decline in cash use which fell 23% in 2020 as contactless payments jumped 53%. However, the management costs of a distributor are high: between 25,000 and 32,000 euros per year and per machine.





Are ATMs going to be removed?

The project of the three banks should result in the closings of ATMs to establish a better distribution, in the eyes of banks. “No machine should be closed in rural and isolated areas,” said a statement from one of the banks. Cities already affected by agency closures will undoubtedly be the most affected. “In the districts where there are six to eight ATMs side by side, tomorrow there could be only two”, explains a banker at the Figaro on condition of anonymity. Between 2015 and 2019, 6,900 ATMs were deleted on French territory, according to the Banque de France. The banks answer that 99% of French people have access to an ATM in less than 15 minutes by car.

What can we do on these ATMs?

The ATMs will allow customers of the three banks to withdraw money free of charge and perform a series of banking operations such as depositing cash or checks, checking their account balances or printing out a bank identity statement (RIB).

Will agencies be pooled?

This is the next step. “The next expected step is indeed the pooling of agencies,” said Maxime Chipoy, president of MoneyVox.