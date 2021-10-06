Why Icade Santé is postponing its IPO

This is Icade’s third leg. Alongside the promotion of offices and housing and tertiary property, historical activities of the real estate branch of Caisse des Dépôts, Icade Santé, which aims to be “Leader in healthcare real estate with private hospitals and nursing homes” has just announced the postponement of its IPO project.

Three weeks after having communicated on the approval of its registration document by the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), Icade Santé declares, on October 6, 2021, to wait “More favorable market conditions” in a context “Particularly volatile equity market”.

“This project cannot in fact be carried out under satisfactory conditions for the company and its shareholders”, is it written in a statement sent to the press.

Market conditions have indeed deteriorated significantly in recent days, under the effect of the rise in long rates (penalizing for real estate companies) and the risk of a slowdown in China. The pace of IPOs, very high since the start of the year, may therefore slow down, despite many projects in the pipeline. The French champion of cloud, OVHCloud, however maintained its IPO project, but on a lower price range basis.

Four shareholders and seven banks to support the listing

Already on September 30, “After an active week of roadshows [conférences itinérantes, Ndlr] and six days of keeping the order book ”, Icade and Icade Santé had informed that “The current conditions of the equity markets [permettaient] not to finalize under satisfactory conditions ”. The price range chosen, between 115 and 135 euros per share, has obviously not attracted investors, on a health sector yet booming.

In other words, Icade (58.4%) which bears witness to the ” support ” of the other shareholders, Crédit Agricole Assurances (16.9%), Sogecap (10.3%), Cardif (9.1%) and CNP Assurances (5.3%), for the time being the operation. However, it should allow its health subsidiary to raise 800 million euros.

“When we opened up the capital to large institutional investors in 2012, we made a ten-year agreement: we must now organize liquidity”, justified, to The gallery, Icade’s managing director, Olivier Wigniolle, on September 20.

The real estate subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and its entity had retained seven banks to support the listing: Crédit Agricole Investment Bank, BNP Paribas, Société Générale, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, UBS and Natixis. “Marketing to investors started a few days ago and the first feedback we have received is positive”, still assured Olivier Wignolle, CEO of Icade, at the end of September.

9 billion euros in assets by 2025

Taking into account a development plan of an additional 3 billion euros by 2025, lcade Santé, which already owns assets of 6 billion euros gross, wanted to accelerate its growth and reach 9 billion euros of assets under management. The entity specializing in private hospitals and retirement homes wanted to be listed to finance, in part, its development plan – alongside 2.2 billion euros in debt – and offer“More comfort and transparency at [ses] lenders ”.

As of June 30, 2021, Icade Santé also claimed ownership of 183 assets – 143 in France and 40 internationally -, having first targeted clinics in France before diversifying into nursing homes and Europe: Germany, Italy and Spain. “Today, we remain focused on the euro zone which is a very large and very liquid market”, recently explained the managing director of Icade Olivier Wigniolle, citing the Benelux, Austria or Portugal. Its partners Elsan, Ramsay Générale de Santé, Korian and Orpéa with international development strategies.

More generally, the real estate subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts claimed to have participated, ” in one way or another ” construction, nearly one in four hospitals in France, with its ” knowledge and skills ” from a decade. “We have always had this dual competence of investor but also of design and construction, which sets us apart from other investors in healthcare real estate”, said Olivier Wigniolle, CEO of Icade.