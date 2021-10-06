Why Macron is portrayed as Napoleon on the front page of the “Sun”

To be exported, the doses must therefore be the subject of an agreement with the European authorities. But according to The Sun, the French president would have “plotted with the authorities in Brussels like a Napoleon Bonaporte of modern times” to prevent this agreement from seeing the light of day.

The case dates back to March 22: on this date, the United Kingdom is awaiting a major delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine, promised by the British laboratory. Vaccines which are partly produced in the Netherlands, that is to say in the European Union of which the United Kingdom is no longer a part.

INTERNATIONAL – Emmanuel Macron, decked out in a cocked hat and a period military costume. British tabloid front page The Sun Wednesday, October 6 does not spare France or its leader, accused of having “stolen” doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in the United Kingdom.

Result? The UK has had to give up nearly 5 million doses. Worse still according to the daily, the government of Emmanuel Macron would also have tried to block the delivery of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. In vain, however.

Tensions on exports

“The French stole our vaccines even when they discredited them in public and expressed doubts about their safety,” said a government source to the tabloid. “It was a particularly outrageous act”, the opposite of the attitude “of an ally”, deplores the same source.

For the British authorities cited by The Sun, the French attitude could have had disastrous consequences for people awaiting vaccination in the United Kingdom.





This supposed scheme by the EU and France would have occurred in the midst of rising tensions with the United Kingdom, recurring since Brexit. One of the latest examples to date is the United States / United Kingdom / Australia agreement signed to the detriment of France. But we can also cite those on the granting of fishing licenses to the French to work in Jersey waters.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine exports have also been a source of tension. At the end of January, when the fear of a lack of doses in France and in the EU was felt, the European executive had set up an export authorization mechanism to control trade to countries where the health situation was considered better than in Europe. The EU was monitoring in particular the shipments of the AstraZeneca laboratory, accused of not fulfilling its orders from the Twenty-Seven for the benefit of other countries – such as the United Kingdom.

However, between the end of January and September 28, the Twenty-Seven approved more than 2,600 export requests, for a total of 738 million doses, to 56 countries and territories (United Kingdom, Australia, United States , Chile, Canada, Israel, Japan, Turkey …), according to the European Commission. During this period, only one export request – from AstraZeneca to Australia – was rejected.

The British tabloid regularly targets the French presidency. In 2018, in the midst of negotiating a post-Brexit agreement, a forum was amused by “threats from Mini Manu (which) ring hollow” and urged “the enfant terrible to grow up”.

