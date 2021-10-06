Why the latest James Bond starring Daniel Craig may well divide fans

Finally, James Bond is back! Delayed due to pandemic, To die can wait by Cary Joji Fukunaga hits theaters this Wednesday. And for his fifth and last mission in the role of 007, Daniel Craig has the heavy task of bringing back in large numbers in the audience a bit cautious.

The preview of October 28 took place under close surveillance and with the hashtag #Spoilermust wait. It is while scrupulously respecting this instruction that 20 minutes explains why the film, more than ever anchored in the air of the times, can only divide the fans, the oldest and the modern.

A great leap forward

The character created by Ian Fleming has since changed Casino Royale in 2006. Quantum of Solace (2008) then Sky Fall (2012) and Spectrum (2015) cast Daniel Craig as a charismatic but tortured 007 role. And To die can wait has definitively drawn a line on the image of the macho-womanizer-worn-on-the-drink. But what the hero gained in human qualities, in particular thanks to the presence of the screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag and Killing Eve), he lost it in singularity. And his most loyal fans struggle to recognize it.

Save the Leap

The last films, those played by Daniel Craig, have become “soap opera”: each episode follows the previous one, which is even more evident in the sublime opening sequence of To die can wait. We always have a mad scientist determined to destroy the world with a clever invention like any other (Rami Malek Oscar winner in 2019 for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian rhapsody) and we see Christoph Waltz, a supervillain who continues to harm from the depths of his prison. But James Bond gets his ears pulled to get back to business which makes fans cringe as much as when Luke Skywalker swings his saber to the nettles in Star Wars.





Bond time is over

Once focused on horizontal missions, the James Bond Girls have grown into strong women who have nothing to envy 007 when it comes to fighting. A sign of the times, the number 007 was even assigned to a black woman after the retirement of James Bond at the end of Spectrum (2015). To the point of fueling rumors that the next Bond would be a woman, which the production denied! In any case, in To die can wait, Lashana Lynch stands up to Daniel Craig with class and talent. Ana de Armas also steals the show from the hero in too short a streak of action in Cuba. When these ladies come into the secret agent’s room, it’s to talk business.

Bond for action

“Who says more tender hero implies more talkative plot carried on the melodrama” (Hollywood proverb). If the stunt sequences are always spectacular, Cary Joji Fukunaga reveals an almost sentimental 007, a character trait that we had already (slightly) glimpsed in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) where, in the guise of George Lazenby, James Bond was getting married and things went wrong. But today, the love affairs of the secret agent with a shrink played by Léa Seydoux take on as much importance as the socio-political issues. Part of the audience is moved, the other, with rage, bangs their heads against the chair in front of them.

References to Bond

Passionate fans can take comfort as references to previous films abound. It is a “James Bond for Dummies” at the same time as a journey through time through the saga offered by To die can wait with lines like “We have all the time in the world ” . The first part of the film in Jamaica pays homage to Sean Connery and Ian Fleming who created the character there. The second winks at Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan with his brawls, chases, and gadgets. As for the third, more sensitive, dark and elegiac, it evokes On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only episode interpreted by George Lazenby while preparing the departure of Daniel Craig and his succession.

What about Bond in all of this?

Only one thing is certain at the end of the screening: James Bond will return, as tradition dictates (and the good accounts of the production). A card announces it even at the end of To die can wait. But who will be the new 007? We talk about Tom Hardy to take over the role but nothing is done and the mystery remains unresolved. No announcement will be made until next year to know the name of the one whose first mission will be to unite all the fans again. A hell of a challenge to take up!