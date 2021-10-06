Will Australians ever have the nuclear submarines they dream of?

Australia is reportedly considering signing a contract with the British who are launching a program to modernize their nuclear attack submarines. The situation in Canberra is becoming increasingly complex and onerous.

Australia’s naval strategy is taking the water weighed down by the Aukus pact signed with the United States and Great Britain. After breaking a contract for twelve hybrid (thermal / electric) powered submarines with Naval Group to purchase American Virginia-class nuclear models, Canberra could in fact change course, according to an increasingly skeptical Australian press about Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s strategy. Australia could eventually opt for British submarines.

It would be the new generation of the Astute class produced by BAE and Rolls Royce. The affair seems less improvised than in appearance. On September 17, two days after the termination of the contract with France, London awarded each of the two companies a contract of 85 million pounds, or 100 million euros, to design its new SNA (nuclear submarine d ‘attack), according to a Royal Navy press release. According to the Anglo-Saxon press, it is ultimately these brand new submarines that Australia could choose.

This switch from American equipment to British submarines could well have industrial, military and economic consequences. These submarines – which are part of the British SSNR (Submersible Ship Nuclear Replacement) program – will not be deliverable to Australia until 2040, four years after the end of service of its six Collins submarines that they will have to deliver. to replace.

Canberra should therefore upgrade the Collinses so that they remain operational longer than expected. Enough to further escalate the bill: the cost of this refloating is estimated at more than 6 billion Australian dollars, or 4 billion euros.

And as the specialist site Opex360 reports, the Royal Australian Navy, already facing recruitment problems, will also have to train crews for these new British submarines and therefore withdraw them from operational personnel.

Australia plans to rent submarines

To play the “school” submarines, the navy will have to hire “short-term” ANS from the United Kingdom as mentioned by Peter Dutton, Australian Minister of Defense, and Simon Birmingham, Minister of Finance. The amount of this rental has not been estimated.





These additional expenses, which will add to the bill which may be very steep, will not even be amortized by a sharing of know-how since Australia cannot build nuclear devices on its territory. Will this increase in spending force Australians to order fewer submarines than the 12 initially provided for in the agreement with Naval Group while asking the Americans and the British to help it watch over its marine territory via the Aukus pact? It would ultimately be a blow to Australia’s defense sovereignty.

After being harshly criticized by political figures, including two former prime ministers, Scott Morrison’s decision to cancel the contract with France, its consequences and the announcement of the Aukus pact is becoming a subject of mockery in Australia. A video that has gone viral criticizes “Scotty’s” decision to join the Aukus alliance dubbed “Fuckyas”.

Most importantly, military analysts fear that submarines, whether nuclear or not, might not be a good choice. In 2040, submersible drones will make them obsolete because they will be detectable even if they are silent. A report from the National Security College estimates that soon stealth won’t even be an issue.

By 2050, the oceans will become “probably” or “very likely” transparent, according to these experts. China is in fact developing lasers capable of detecting machines at a depth of 160 meters by identifying chemical, biological, acoustic and infrared signatures. By canceling its contract with Naval Group, Australia has opened a Pandora’s Box whose content is uncertain.