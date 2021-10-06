Windows 11: a big drop in performance in some games

Available for download since October 5, the Windows 11 operating system would greatly affect in-game performance on some computers.

Yet presented as an OS optimized for PC video games, Windows 11 would not be flawless on this point, however.. Indeed, the publisher UL Benchmark, at the origin of the 3DMark software which makes it possible to perform performance tests on computers, made a rather unpleasant discovery: Microsoft’s new OS would be the cause of significant performance drops in gaming.

PC Gamer took advantage of the arrival of the official version of Windows 11 to perform in-game performance tests. The site notably tried the experiment with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus or Horizon Zero Dawn, and found up to 28% drop in framerate on average on machines with similar characteristics, running Windows 10 and Windows 11. “That kind of delta is like removing an entire generation of graphics cards and, at a time when GPUs are scarce, the fact that Microsoft is manipulating component performance on newer machines is probably going to be hard to digest.” for players “, summarizes the site.

The VBS problem

Because it is fashionable to specify that the concern is already identified : it is located within Virtualization-Based Security (VBS), a virtualization-based security system, which Microsoft introduced in Windows 10. Until then, however, it was primarily reserved for company PCs requiring increased security control. VBS is in charge, in fact, of generating a virtual environment aiming to protect the system from computer attacks, by compartmentalizing uses. When activated on a gaming machine, it brings down performance during the game : a theory confirmed by the tests carried out by the German site Computer Base, which compared the framerate of several games with and without VBS activated. However, we notice very different variations depending on the game, even if the combination of VBS and the Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI) in charge of virtualizing the environment tends to drop the number of frames per second. near everywhere.

In practice, VBS is disabled by default in “consumer” versions of Windows 10 and if you update to Windows 11 on your current PC, the plug-in is disabled by default. So why bother today? It’s simple: prebuilt computers, sold by major brands in the sector, will soon be equipped with Windows 11 by default, and OEM versions of the operating system will have VBS enabled by default. Microsoft has indeed largely detailed its desire to offer the most secure environment possible, and this is also why the TMP 2.0 chip is required to use Windows 11.





The problem is that when VBS is enabled on a machine, it is not enough to check an option in the settings to disable it. And for good reason, the module is intended to integrate an important layer of security within the PC, and it must be complex to circumvent: it is necessary to modify the registry base and to carry out manipulations within the BIOS to come to it. end, risky steps that are not within everyone’s reach.

Windows 11: what solution for a good gaming experience?

At this stage, Microsoft has not yet commented on this discovery.. It is possible that the company will announce changes to VBS in the future, to offer the best compromise between security and optimal gaming experience, in accordance with the power of the computer concerned.

In the meantime, it should be noted that the Redmond firm

evoked the default activation of VBS only in PCs pre-built by its partners. It means that computer users who are used to assembling their machine will probably be able to bypass this constraint by installing Windows 10 there, and by updating to Windows 11. According to UL Benchmark, on the other hand, the version of Windows 11 which will be sold directly to the general public will involve an activation of VBS by default at installation. In any case, if you want to change your PC in the next few months and you are aiming for a prebuilt model that works natively under Windows 11, you have been warned.

