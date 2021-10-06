with Nicolas Sarkozy, “we are not calm people”!

While her husband, Nicolas Sarkozy, was the guest of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, on the set of C to you, on France 5, this October 5, Carla Bruni, she indulged in some confidences in As an aside, on Canal Plus.

The former first lady of France confided in her career, on the times she is living, and especially on her lover. She first commented on the extract from an interview that the former President of the Republic had given in 2019 to Laurent Delahousse (on France 2) where he said of her: “She was a fantastic First Lady. She landed in a world she did not know out of love for me, for her family and for the country she represented. She gave five years of her life like that. She made, it seems to me, the pride of France“.





Smiling, Carla Bruni responded in these regards with an affectionate: “How nice he is!“And to add about their 13-year relationship: “I think we found a balance together. A balance of lovers. If it doesn’t show, we have a lot of things in common”.

Indeed, she said: “We are both very impetuous, we are very lively, we are not calm people. Together, we give each other the best (…) He asks me my opinion on his books, he does me this kindness. We talk about everything, we are in love but also really partners in life “. And Carla Bruni even changed her mind about love when she met Nicolas Sarkozy. She admits that until then she preferred freedom to commitment …

