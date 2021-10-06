World football – Platini and Blatter will not escape a trial

Prosecuted for “unfair management”, “breach of trust”, “swindle” and “forgery” in Switzerland, Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter are approaching a trial.

Swiss justice is not giving up on the case concerning the charges against Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter, namely the payment of 1.8 million euros by FIFA to the former French player without the world body of the football is able to produce the document indicating the reasons for this transaction. And even if Michel Platini has always said that this sum corresponded to a mission carried out between 1999 and 2022, a version corroborated by the former president of FIFA, the Swiss judges find it hard to believe it. This Wednesday, the Swiss justice informed Agence France Presse that the two men had been warned of his intention to “initiate the accusation”, which already seems to preclude the possibility of a non- place for Platini and Blatter.





Blatter and Platini blame FIFA boss

” If there is indeed an indictment, I look forward to the trial with optimism. Finally, we will have the opportunity to put all the facts on the table and clarify the matter. Even today, I wonder who brought the events of 2011 to the attention of the Attorney General’s Office “, Has already said Sepp Blatter, who is no longer at all close to Michel Platini, but especially thinks that it is Gianni Infantino, current boss of FIFA, who is behind this whole story. An opinion also shared by the former French president of UEFA, who thinks that we have thus wanted to close the doors of FIFA for which he was aiming. We should quickly learn more about the possible course of this trial in Switzerland.