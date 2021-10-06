Xbox and Adidas team up for the console’s 20th anniversary!

If it was only released in March 2002 with us, the first Xbox arrived on November 15, 2001 in the United States. The console, and its famous Duke controller, will soon be celebrating their 20th anniversary and, for the occasion, Microsoft has teamed up with Adidas.

A partnership has indeed been signed between the two brands for the design of several pairs of sneakers. The first was unveiled today by Microsoft. She is called Originals by Xbox: the Xbox 20th Tech Forum, and resumes the translucent green of the special Halo console as well as the first Xbox brand logo. No price or availability date is given, suggesting that they will be up for grabs through a contest rather than sold through traditional in-store distribution. We’ve reached out to Microsoft to find out more, and will update the article as soon as we get a feedback. While waiting to discover the other pairs, here is what Microsoft says:

This collaboration marks the worldwide debut of the “Always Played In, Never Played Out” program, which will honor the game through the prism of the last two decades in sports, video games and lifestyle. (…) We thank our community for making Xbox the best place to play with family and friends, all around the world. We are delighted to continue celebrating our 20th anniversary, in partnership with you and Adidas!

