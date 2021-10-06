Xbox and Adidas unveil sneakers for Xbox’s 20th anniversary | Xbox one

If you follow the news on a regular basis, you will know that Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. To celebrate its anniversary, Xbox and Adidas announce a collaboration with a pair of Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers.

Xbox 20th Forum Tech, Adidas sneakers in Xbox colors

This new pair is a first for Adidas Originals by Xbox and inevitably, the sneakers are in the colors of the brand with a translucent green inspired by the special edition of the very first Xbox, as shown in the video. This collector’s console released for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in the United States is now treasured by collectors.

With these Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers created by Adidas, Xbox marks a first step towards further collaboration in the coming months and tells us that a very first pair of sneakers will be available for purchase later this year, without us. specify which one it is.





This collaboration marks the worldwide debut of the “Always Played In, Never Played Out” program, which will honor the game through the prism of the last two decades in sports, video games and lifestyle. We are pleased to present our trailer “adidas Originals by Xbox – 20 Years of Play” which celebrates a specific era in video games: the early 2000s, when we launched the first Xbox and skate culture was in full swing. Filmed and edited like a skate tape straight out of 2001, the video follows a group of skateboarding friends, with their Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers on their feet, pulling off different tricks and playing Halo: Combat Evolved on the very first Xbox. .

In the coming days, Xbox is also due to give details about the Xbox fridge which is due to go on sale in the coming weeks.