YouTube Music is testing free listening in the background

Our Canadian friends are lucky. From November 3, they will be able to listen to YouTube Music in the background, even without being a Premium subscriber.

It has happened to all of us. We launch YouTube on the phone to listen to music. You reply to a message, lock the screen out of habit or launch another application and, without warning, the music cuts off. And YouTube to remind us that to benefit from listening in the background, it is necessary to switch to a Premium account (3 months free trial, then € 11.99 per month without commitment). YouTube Premium, which allows you to enjoy YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free, offline and therefore in the background.

Music lovers rejoice! 🎵 Background listening is coming to the @YouTubeMusic app, and 🇨🇦 will be the first to enjoy this new feature starting Nov 3! Get radio-like listening with your screen off and don’t stop the music! 🎶🎶🎶 https://t.co/GPwRMcVhp1

– Google Canada (@googlecanada) October 4, 2021

But now, in Canada, fans of the video platform who do not pay a subscription will be able to benefit from this last advantage free of charge. For the first time, and from November 3, background listening will be offered at no extra cost to our cousins ​​in North America. Obviously, the first question that the US press asked YouTube concerned the possible expansion of this measure. Platform response: “Stay tuned for the next news“.

It is not impossible that YouTube will allow itself a few weeks or a few months to test the effects of this decision, in particular on its number of Premium subscribers. The latter should not fall following the withdrawal of this advantage. If the figures are conclusive, and this measure helps to restore attractiveness to YouTube Music against its myriad of competitors, it is not impossible to see it extended to other countries. We keep our fingers crossed, knowing that listening to music is one of the first occupations of YouTube addicts and that the platform offers a catalog of rare richness, offering many songs and albums that cannot be found on other music streaming platforms – even for a fee.

Who knows, maybe the bet will pay off for YouTube which, after attracting new users to YouTube Music, may succeed in converting them to Premium users …