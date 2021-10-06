Zelda Ocarina of Time, speedrun: cocorico, the world record broken by a Frenchman!

Cock-a-doodle Doo ? No, it is not a question of the famous village of the franchise The Legend of Zelda, but of a small burst of patriotism assumed to celebrate the feat of a French player. Amateseru has indeed lowered the world record for the fastest speedrun existing in the game by just over a second: a colossal and historic performance! Explanations and reactions of the person concerned.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, aka “OoT” for purists, is one of the most popular games of all time, both with all types of gamers and in the speedrun scene. In the latter, the world records of the various categories listed continue to be improved on a regular basis, but the latest one is a little more event than the others (and a little more for us!). One of the best players in the world is French, and has just dropped the record for the “any%” category below the 6 minutes and 50 seconds mark for the first time in history, after countless improvements to one of the most contested records in the world speedrun scene.

Summary How to complete Zelda Ocarina of Time in under 7 minutes?

A French at the top of the Ocarina of Time rankings

But how do you further improve such a far-reaching record?

A record set to evolve further?

In any video game speedrun, the so-called “any%” category simply aims to complete a game as quickly as possible, without worrying about the notion of completion (hence its name). In this type of competition, often improbable shortcuts are exploited, regularly going as far as the exploitation of major bugs. This is how you can complete a title like Nintendo’s masterpiece in less than 7 minutes. For Ocarina of Time, the world ranking in “any%” is one of those offering the most contested competition: proof is, the world top 10 is made up of performances over the last 2 months, almost half of which date from the last 3 days!

Players from all over the world compete to finish Ocarina of Time in less than 7 minutes.

A French at the top of the Ocarina of Time rankings

We are not going to explain in detail all of the advanced techniques that speedrunners have used over the years, especially since it might be a little obscure without an advanced and detailed presentation of one of their performances. However, remember the main thing: the new world record holder in this category is French, it is Amateseru, and he’s almost a veteran of the industry! We had the opportunity to talk to him about the history of this world record, but also about his practice of speedrun and in particular that of Ocarina of Time in particular.

Ocarina of Time first came out on 3DS in 2011, but isn’t as popular on the speedrun scene.

As astonishing as it sounds, I started with speedruner Ocarina of Time 3D in 2012, on the JV forums (the world is small): some people shared their time in a mode where you could reshuffle the bosses with a stopwatch. Little by little, I started speedruning official categories. But I quickly realized that the original version was more fun than its remaster on 3DS! (…) It’s my childhood game, it’s amazing. Making glitches is a way of rediscovering certain games, and for “OoT” it’s really fascinating and above all visually very impressive. There is something for everyone: it can range from the glitch that anyone around you can achieve by having only played Tetris in their life, to “SRM” which requires execution and knowledge. perfect game. The community is also very healthy and really nice, the competition is there, and it’s always cool to motivate yourself in these conditions. – Amateseru, speedrunner from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

As you will understand, Amateseru is one of the best Ocarina of Time speedrunners in the world, and this is not his first feat of arms in the game. His first world record in this category dates from March 26th. 2020 with a stopwatch of 7 minutes and 47 seconds (7’47 “), and was established at the time on Nintendo 64. Since then, the strategies have evolved: according to our new record holder, this “WR” (for “world record” in English) was rather optimized, but the speedrunners then discovered that the Gamecube reissue of the game was faster. Enough to lower the world record by more than half a second, to the record of 7’09 “that Amateseru reached in December 2020 and then kept for 6 months. But above all, it is on Wii that the revolution s ‘is produced, with the discovery of the route currently used, and which exploits the major glitch of the game, called “SRM” (for “Stale Reference Manipulation”).





At the end of 2019, we discovered the “SRM”, this famous glitch where you walk with an invisible object above your head. It allows to corrupt the RAM in a rather violent way. I’m not an expert in this area because you have to examine the memory of the game: at this point it’s really looking for glitches at the heart of the game, and I don’t have the skills to do it. Basically, the glitch is quite complex, and as more research by the “glitch hunters”, they realized that this or that object in the Kokiri Forest could corrupt the memory of the game.

Thus, less than 24 hours ago, the French player once again resumed his throne at the top of the leaderboards with a new stopwatch, which is the very first to drop below 6 minutes and 50 seconds in history: his new world record is 6 minutes, 49 seconds and 6 tenths of a second (6’49 “600), and improves by 1.2 seconds the previous one of 6’50 “800 held by his” great rival ” dannyb, another big name in Ocarina of Time’s speedrun scene. Here is the full replay of his performance, with a detailed analysis of it (in English) by its author:

A record set to evolve further?

We obviously asked Amateseru, a longtime speedrunner (also passed through Portal and Super Meat Boy before specializing mainly in Zelda), if he intended to stop there, and it turns out that our national hero has ambition!

It depends, I know Danny isn’t going to improve his time right away. On the other hand the current 3rd, PaintSkate, there is a chance that he will beat me. For now I’m going to move on and have fun on other challenges, like Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask without taking a single damage (“no hit” category), while waiting to see what the Switch version will give! In principle, the next big category I attack will be the “All Dungeons” (without the big memory corruption) where I would like to have the world record. To answer more simply, no I will not seek to improve, but if I get beaten then yes… but not immediately!

N64 games will arrive on Switch at the end of the month Either way, as an old saying goes, records are meant to be broken. Amateseru himself is convinced that his record can be: the “theoretical” best time, based on the sum of the best documented segments per player, would currently be one second less. He believes that a time under 6 minutes and 49 seconds is humanly possible, but that going under 6’48 “is not so with currently known strategies. For information,

but it is about a record entirely assisted by computer and not executed on console, whose goal is just to define a theoretical limit, which would not be attainable anyway by a (e) human (e): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=au3Q5AhTBQ0

Read also : the evolution of Ocarina of Time’s speedrun world records by category Definitely, the speedrun scene of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will never cease to amaze us! Recently, the game was completed in a demo limited to 5 minutes, by one of Amateseru’s “rivals”.(to know Savestate , 6th in the world, and the first player in history to have managed to drop under 7 minutes in the “any%” category).

We can’t wait to see what next exploits will be achieved on this legendary game,

which marked not only the history of the industry, but also that of an entire competitive scene which continues to impress us as much as ever.