10 symptoms to take seriously

The vitamin B12 is vital for cell division and the nervous system. Also called cobalamin, it is a water-soluble vitamin essential for the functioning of the brain by participating in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. It contributes to the good condition of your nervous system and is essential for maintaining the integrity of the nervous system.

A vitamin B12 deficiency is not to be taken lightly. According to some scientists, it can be the cause of complications. A lack of vitamin B12 can cause anemia and damage to the nervous system. Today between 10 and 30% of people over 50 would be affected by a vitamin B12 deficiency, without realizing it. What are the symptoms alert? We review them in our slideshow.





In which foods is vitamin B12 found?

Vitamin B12 comes mainly from food of animal origin, such as meat, fish, seafood, eggs and dairy products. Vegans and vegetarians, who eat mostly plant-based foods, are most likely to lack vitamin B12.

“People who do not consume any animal product (no meat, no fish, no cold meats, no egg, no milk, cheese, yogurt or dairy product) risk serious deficiencies in vitamin B12 leading to severe anemia: in fact only animal products contain this vitamin “, underlines the National Health Nutrition Program (PNS).

However, other factors can be at the origin of a vitamin B12 deficiency. In addition to the strict vegan diet, intestinal malabsorption (cystic fibrosis, Crohn’s disease, partial resection of the small intestine, damage to the pancreas) can also be responsible for deficiencies. The contributions of affected subjects must therefore be monitored.