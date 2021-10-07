100% of its mobile plans are now non-binding, the operator is reviewing its prices

Orange wants to break the codes of the low cost market today by switching all its 4G and 5G offers to non-binding. Some subscriptions see their price drop.

A first for type A operators. Faced with SFR and Bouygues Telecom, Orange is launching its 4G and 5G offers without commitment on October 7. The one-year commitment period is over, subscribers now benefit from real flexibility. “These were historical codes in the low cost market. We decided to break them “, indicates in 20 minutes, Laetita Orsini Sharps, director of multiservice offers of Orange.

Aware of the volatility of French users, in particular young people, the incumbent is changing tack and no longer wishes to use them. “Hold back by constraint”. If the without commitment is written in the DNA of its Sosh brand and its low cost offers, Orange does not perceive any real risk of cannibalization. “Sosh aims to reach out to more independent, more autonomous clients who know exactly what they want, without advice or support. These are prices that remain very attractive and without a mobile ”, continues the director. Not to mention that the brand does not offer 5G.

Orange’s new no-obligation 4G plans

Apart from the arrival of the no-obligation, no major changes to note on the operator’s 4G offers, 4G packages 2h 100MB, 2h 20GB, and 10GB are still displayed at the same price with a promotion in the first year.

On the other hand, its 70 GB package sees its price drop. From € 19.99 / month then € 34.99, it drops to € 14.99 the first year then € 29.99. Note the disappearance of the 80 GB package.





Cheaper 5G plans

At the same time, Orange is completely reviewing its 5G offers, also making way for non-binding at lower prices. No more 70 GB, 100 GB, 150 GB and unlimited packages, the new range now includes a 120 GB package at € 20.99 / month for 12 months then € 32.99 / month. But also a 130 GB offer at € 29.99 / month then € 44.99 / month, and finally a 200 GB plan at € 49.99 / month for the first year then € 64.99 / month. These new offers display more data at lower prices than the old packages offered.