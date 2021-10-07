13 facts that seem false, yet very real (part 2)

A few years ago now, we offered you 14 proven facts when they seem a priori completely false. Well, a young Welshman by the name of MjcMatthew offers several video formats on TikTok, in particular one relating to facts which seem false, but which are nevertheless very true.

1) Picasso was alive at the same time as Darwin and Eminem

Indeed, while it may sound absurd, the point is that Pablo Picasso was alive and well at the same time as these two famous people, but just not at the same time. Because Charles Darwin was born in 1809 and died in 1882. Picasso, meanwhile, lived from 1881 until 1973, one year after the birth of Marshall Bruce Mathers III, aka Eminem, who was born him in 1972. He certainly did not know them personally during his lifetime, however.

2) Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire

Although it is not possible to say exactly when it dates from, traces of teaching have been found in the area. dating from around the year 1096. While the Aztec Empire is believed to have started in the early 13th century, almost 200 years later.

3) The monuments of Stonehenge was a tourist attraction for the Romans

It was admitted that the site was very busy at the time, because many Roman objects have been found there, including coins. But recent excavations have also raised the possibility that it was an important place of ritual for the Britto-Romans of the time.

4) Each mix of cards gives a unique combination

If you shuffle a deck of cards, it’s statistically likely that you’ve shuffled them in an order that has never existed before, but above all that will never exist again. In fact, you are the first person in history to shuffle them in that exact order.

5) your muscles can become bones

While that might almost sound like luck to an X-Men fan, the point is, this genetic condition is anything but luck for its carrier. Progressive ossifying fibrodysplasia (or FOP), also called stone man disease, is a severely debilitating hereditary disease of the connective tissue. It is characterized in particular by progressive heterotopic ossification, forming bones in extraskeletal tissue. A mutation worthy of a comic book, but which is unfortunately much more damaging in real life.

6) The Statue of Liberty was not initially green

Being made of copper, it therefore had initially the color of a coin (a brown color therefore). But because of the oxidation, it began to turn green, to finally have the green-gray color that we know today.

7) A neutron star the size of a teaspoon would have the same mass as 900 pyramids of Giza

A neutron star only really has a star in name, because in reality it means the residue of the gravitational collapse of part of the matter of a massive star at the end of its life and exploding into an SN-type supernova. It then reaches a mass exceeding 8 to 10 solar masses. This star, which can therefore contain the entire mass of the sun, is limited to a sphere of only a few tens of kilometers. Given its extraordinary density, it is said that a simple teaspoon of material would then weigh hundreds of millions of tons.





8) UK has more tornadoes per area than any other country in the world

According to Guinness World Records, although other countries may have more severe tornadoes or more tornadoes overall in a year / season, the country that receives the most tornadoes by total area is England. Between 1980 and 2012England has 2.2 tornadoes per year per 10,000 km², which is equivalent to one tornado per year for every 4,545 km². For comparison, the whole of the United States has 1.3 tornadoes per year in the same area, or one for 7,693 km ².

9) The invention of the can opener came almost 50 years after the first cans

While the tin cans were invented between the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century century, the appearance of the first can opener system did not appear until the middle of the 19th century, nearly 50 years later. And the reason is very simple, is thatbefore that, tins were made of wrought iron and were coated with tin, which made them too thick to be opened that way.

10) What is the height for a colored pencil maker? Being color blind!

Although this sounds like a Carambar joke, yet it is the story of Emerson Moser, who after working more than 35 years for the famous manufacturer of colored pencils Crayola and after molding 1.4 billion pencils according to estimates, admitted at the time of his retirement, thathe was color blind. Crayola reportedly even asked him to donate his wax-coated work boots to his Hall of Fame.

11) A glass of water contains more atoms than there is water on the whole planet

An Internet user had fun trying to calculate it. According to scientific estimates, it started from the postulate thatthere are about 10 ^ 26 atoms in a liter of water. And according to the US Geological Survey website, there would be 1,386 x 10 ^ 21 liters of water on the whole planet. Thus, there would therefore be 72,150 times more atoms in a liter of water than there are liters of water in the whole planet.

12) Facebook’s “Like” button shouldn’t be called that

The famous “Like”, represented by a small thumbs up, apparently had many prototypes before being what it is now. Initially, it was a question of putting a star or a small “+” sign instead., and during development the option was titled “Awesome” and not “Like”.

13) There are more possible combinations in a game of chess than there are atoms in the observable universe

It is estimated that there is between 10 ^ 111 and 10 ^ 123 possible game combinations for chess (cf: Shannon number), while it is estimated that there is between 10 ^ 78 and 10 ^ 82 observable atoms in the universe known. However, it is important to remember that these numbers remain scientific approximations.

If you too have any such anecdotes, feel free to share them in the comments!