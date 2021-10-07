18,000 applications against the health pass deemed inadmissible by the ECHR

10:32 am: The ECHR declares “inadmissible” 18,000 applications against the health pass in France

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) declared on Thursday “inadmissible” the petition against the health pass filed by a law professor, and the 18,000 “standardized petitions” that accompanied it.

In a press release, the Court stressed that the request of this academic, Guillaume Zambrano, was inadmissible because of the “non-exhaustion of domestic remedies” and the “abusive nature” of this approach aimed at causing “the traffic jam, congestion, flooding ”of the services of the ECHR.

3.5 million

In decline for several weeks, the weekly number of Covid-19 screening tests stabilized at around 3.5 million at the end of September in France, a level that is still high as they approach their delisting scheduled for October 15. After the peak, the tests are on a plateau. Boosted by the extension of the health pass, these exams (PCR and antigens) had reached a record level of 5.7 million per week in mid-August.

9:11 am: Sweden suspends Moderna for under 30s

Sweden has suspended Moderna’s Covid vaccine “as a precaution” for those under 30 because of a risk of heart inflammation in young people, the probability of which remains “minimal”.

Denmark and Norway have also clarified the use of the Spikevax vaccine, the name of Moderna’s vaccine, now formally not recommended for children under 18.

8:12 am: New death record in Russia

Russia recorded on Wednesday, for the first time, more than 900 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, an epidemic outbreak exacerbated by a sluggish vaccination that forced some regions to introduce health passes.

The government count, which is based on a very restrictive definition of deaths due to Covid-19, has reached 212,625 deaths to date, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe.

But the real toll is much heavier. The Rosstat statistics institute, which opts for a broader definition, reported more than 350,000 deaths at the end of July.

7:04 am: PCR tests at 44 euros, antigens at least at 22 euros

As of October 15, tests will no longer be reimbursed for unvaccinated people, except for medical reasons and presentation of a prescription within 48 hours.

Franceinfo reveals how much will have to pay those who want to be tested: 44 euros to carry out a PCR test and 22 euros for an antigen test carried out in the laboratory. In pharmacies, it will be 25 euros or even 30 on weekends.

Finally, the self-tests at 5.20 euros will no longer be free when they are carried out in front of the pharmacist.

The tests will remain free for people who have been vaccinated as well as for high school students who have just reached the age of majority.

6:47 am: The health pass now mandatory in Los Angeles





It will soon be necessary to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter a restaurant, bar or cinema in Los Angeles, according to a decree adopted on Wednesday by the city council of the second largest American city.

Similar to guidelines already implemented in New York and San Francisco, this order applies to establishments serving food or drink, gyms, entertainment venues, shopping malls and beauty salons. Supermarkets and pharmacies are not affected by these provisions which will come into force at the beginning of November.