20 years Xbox: Collector’s helmet, charging station, t-shirt and cap available! | Xbox one

In addition to the Xbox 20 Years Edition controller available now for pre-order, the brand today unveiled other accessories to celebrate its 20 years of existence in November. A special edition of the wired headset is notably on the program.

Xbox 20th Anniversary Special Edition Headset

> Pre-order



In addition to the limited edition controller, it is also a helmet in the brand’s 20th anniversary colors that has just been unveiled. It will also be available on November 15 and will be sold at 64.99 €. Like the official Xbox headset, it offers a sober design with a volume control built directly into the earpiece which also happens to be translucent.

It is also compatible with Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X spatial sound technologies.

Built on the basis of our new Xbox stereo headset, this 20th Anniversary Special Edition is truly special. The helmet also features a translucent black body with silver internals so you can see what brings this helmet to life; green accents on the microphone boom, inside and outside of the ear cups. The disc on the left is branded with our 20th Anniversary logo in our iconic green and the disc on the right is branded with the Xbox logo, just like on Xbox wireless and stereo headsets.



Razer 20th Anniversary Charging Station

It is also a charging station for your controllers that will be available for this anniversary. Developed in partnership with the Razer brand, it will be heard under the colors of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox and will soon be available on the Razer website.

To perfectly complement your setup, this charging stand uses the same durable material and shares the same striking colors and design as the 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller. This charging cradle can fully charge your controller in under 3 hours and is designed with overload protection to prevent overheating and short circuits.

> Pre-order



A line of collector’s clothing

Finally, clothes in the colors of the event are already available on the Xbox Gear Shop. Caps, t-shirts, hoodies and mugs are available in the store.

The design of this t-shirt and cap is inspired by the spherical Xbox button on the 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller. They’re both already available on the Xbox Gear Shop, which offers international shipping, be sure to get them before they go missing!

> See on the store