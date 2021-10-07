2022 World Cup Qualifications – Delort responds to Belmadi: “I am at a pivotal moment in my career”

Andy Delort was quick to react to the words of Djamel Belmadi, the coach of the Algeria team. At a press conference this Thursday, on the eve of the Algeria-Niger match on behalf of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the latter had indeed explained the absence of the OGC Nice striker. “A little month ago, I received information from football players that at the time of his signing in Nice, he would have signed a document stating that he would not go to CAN, he had confided. It shook me but I said to myself wait and see (…) Four-five days ago, he sent me a message where he said he wanted to ‘favor his club in a competition with (Kasper) Dolberg and (Amine) Gouiri ‘and’ pause selection for one year ‘. I had a heated discussion with him where I blamed him and his club. “

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

I just hope my choice will be understood

Qualif. world Cup

Belmadi furious with Delort who would like to “put the selection on hold” 5 HOURS AGO

Faced with the words of his coach, Delort decided to break the silence in the columns of L’Equipe. “It is the fruit of a long reflection which I was able to share with Djamel during a discussion between men., said the Nice striker. I won’t go into details as this is a discussion I wanted to keep private. There are a lot of parameters that come into play: first of all, and this is very important, my role in selection. Besides that, I will be 30 years old in two days and I am at a pivotal moment in my career: I have just arrived in a club where the requirements and the competition are much higher, I want to put all the chances for my part“

Regarding an alleged “anti-CAN” clause in his contract, Delort denied and assured that it was a “pure invention“.”I just hope that my choice will be understood, people know me, I am a whole person and I always give my all. I think this choice is important for me this season, but I am not retiring internationally“, he concluded.

Qualif. world Cup It only lasted 48 hours but Mbappé thought about taking a break in Blue YESTERDAY At 7:51 AM