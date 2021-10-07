25,000 euros fine required against Brigitte Bardot

It is one of the most anticipated trials of the year. Brigitte Bardot is being prosecuted for racial insults in the same way as her collaborator Bruno Jacquelin. Neither was present. Their Parisian lawyers had not made the trip either.

Between 1 and 60,000 euros requested by the civil parties

The president of the court gave the floor to the lawyers of the many associations and personalities who became civil parties in this case because the defendants were absent.

It was first Maître Fabrice Saubert, lawyer for the Human Rights League, who came forward and lamented the absence of these Parisian colleagues, and this after they had twice dismissed the hearing (February, then July) because of the health crisis. The council spoke of delaying tactics.

He recalled that Brigitte Bardot’s remarks constituted an attack on the collective interests defended by the League of Human Rights. The black dress indicated that the actress had opposed animality and humanity and had shown an ignorance of the history of Reunion in which cannibalism never existed. “It is a repeated and systematic hostility against the Réunionese. Behavior that harms the animal cause it defends”, He added before asking for a symbolic euro in reparation.

Maître Philippe Pressecq then spoke on behalf of Licra, MRAP and SOS Racisme. It is for him a slippage “because basically we consider that the other is worse than you”. The council clarified that there had been a second letter in which she confirmed her comments, limiting them to those who mistreat animals. “Racism is not an opinion but a crime”, Hammered the lawyer of the bar of Albi and Saint-Pierre, asking for 30,000 euros in damages

Then the lawyer for Jean-Hugues Ratenon and the Tamil Federation underlined the “cowardice” and the “contempt”By Brigitte Bardot and asked for a 30,000 euros fine against each of the defendants.





25,000 euros fine required

Bérangère Prud’Homme, public prosecutor, spoke of serious insults “Racist and repeated attacks that attack the population of Reunion as a whole”. She recalled that her letter was entitled “open letter” and that it was therefore a document that she intended to distribute to as many people as possible.to target them and hurt them”.

“Madame Bardot spoke of the emotion felt by letters sent to her describing mistreatment and indicated that she acted hot under the shock”, Developed the representative of the company, this does not constitute an excuse.

Bérengère Prud’homme demanded a 25,000 euros fine against Brigitte Bardot and a media broadcast of the conviction, and for Bruno Jacquemin, a 5,000 euros fine.