25,000 euros required against Brigitte Bardot for racial insults

The prosecution requested this Thursday 25,000 euros fine against Brigitte Bardot during a hearing of the judicial court of Saint-Denis for having treated the Reunionese as “natives who have kept their wild genes” in a letter sent in 2019 to the prefect of the island.

The judgment has been reserved and will be rendered on November 4.

A fine of 5,000 euros was also required against Bruno Jacquelin, Brigitte Bardot’s press attaché, who is being prosecuted for complicity in public insults. At the request of his employer, he forwarded the disputed letter to several media. Neither Brigitte Bardot nor Bruno Jacquelin were present at the hearing.

Creator of a foundation bearing her name and working for the protection of animals, the ex-actress, 85, sent an open letter in March 2019 to Amaury de Saint-Quentin, then prefect of Reunion.

Claiming to be “invaded by letters (…) denouncing the barbarity that the Reunionese exert on animals”, Brigitte Bardot said that “the natives have kept their genes of savages”.

“Racism is not an opinion, it is a crime”

She had also compared Reunion Island to “the Devil’s Island” with “a degenerate population still imbued with (…) the barbarian traditions which are their roots”.





These invectives had caused great indignation in the island. Annick Girardin, at the time Minister of Overseas Territories, had sent an open letter to the former actress. “Racism is not an opinion, it is a crime,” she recalled.

The deputy Jean-Hugues Ratenon (LFI), the Licra, the Mrap and SOS Racisme, the human rights league and Hindu religious associations and groups then lodged a complaint against the former actress.

Brigitte Bardot had apologized to the Reunionese by justifying her anger by what she considers to be the “tragic fate” of the animals on the island.