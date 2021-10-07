47,500 Chinese students in France, a spearhead for Beijing

Because it has made it a strategic objective at the highest political level, and because it has considerable resources, “China holds a preponderant place” in matters of foreign influence in the Western academic world, underline the French senators André Gattolin and Etienne Blanc, in a report published Tuesday, October 5. These parliamentarians are concerned about the vulnerabilities of national higher education in the face of state interference.

With its United Front, both a central body of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and an enterprise promoting China supported by thousands of structures and individuals, Beijing has thus made students and researchers a prime target.

The Chinese Embassy in Paris explains it well in the written contribution it sent to the senatorial mission. She points out that in the historic wake of Mao’s former prime minister, Zhou Enlai, and his 1980s successor Deng Xiaoping, who studied in France, exchanges continue to grow stronger. “To date, more than 120 twinnings have been created between Chinese and French higher education establishments and more than 20 twinnings between high schools in the two countries. “





The relationship is asymmetric: “China is the first country of origin for international students from France with around 47,500 students, while 10,000 French students are currently studying in China. ” In January 2020, the two countries renewed the administrative arrangement on the mutual recognition of diplomas. A high-level program supports 65 fellows on both sides. The embassy also specifies that 850 colleges and 24 primary schools offer Chinese courses in France, the Confucius Institutes reaching some 110,000 French people of all ages.

Precious or inflated numbers? Because according to Campus France, there were only 28,436 Chinese students in France in 2019, or 5% of the world total, we learn from the Senate report. “Between 2008 and 2018, the number of Chinese students studying in a foreign country more than tripled, from 180,000 to 662,000, he indicates. China is in fact the country with the largest number of students abroad. The Anglo-Saxon countries, the United States, Great Britain, Australia and Canada, represent the overwhelming majority of destinations. “ Young Chinese represent 11% of students in Europe. In the United Kingdom, their workforce quadrupled between 2005 and 2020, reaching 100,000 and exceeding the number of Europeans.

