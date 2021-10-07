A big doubt about Alaphilippe

Irreparably dropped in the final climb, Wednesday, during Milan-Turin, Julian Alaphilippe does not approach the Tour of Lombardy in the best possible way. Something to ask about his motivation …

Now double world champion, Julian Alaphilippe was unable to honor his rainbow jersey on Wednesday for his first outing since his world title in Leuven ten days earlier. In a good position at the foot of the last difficulty, the Deceuninck Quick-Step rider faltered four kilometers from the finish, unable to keep up with the pace set by Primoz Roglic, Adam Yates or Tadej Pogacar.

This failure and the form displayed by Primoz Roglic, already impressive winner of the Tour d’Emilie, on Saturday, obviously do not plead in favor of the rider from Montluçon in view of the Tour of Lombardy, which will start on Saturday and is the last big event. you of the season for the cadors of the peloton. But Cyril Guimard did not wait for the Milan-Turin result to express reservations about the Frenchman’s chances in the Tour of Lombardy.





Will he have recovered psychologically?

“Will he have recovered psychologically, mentally?” Can we be 100% in such a difficult race a fortnight after being a double world champion? The problem is: will he be motivated? Will he have the same desire as at the Worlds? I don’t think he can have the same motivation, the same adrenaline rush, the same concentration ”, he told Cylism’actu at the beginning of the week, nevertheless taking care to add: “He’s still a boy who has a bit of talent. Sometimes, over the miles, we get back in and if the leg is fine, if things are looking good… “

And the former sports director of Renault also noted another pitfall. “He is the teammate, the leader of Remco Evenepoel (whom he makes the big favorite of the Tour of Lombardy). So who from Alaphilippe, who from Evenepoel? “, he breathed.

