A bipedal robot capable of flying, skateboarding and balancing on a rope

While attention is riveted on the evolution of humanoid robots such asBoston Dynamics Altas or some autonomous drones, few have thought of designing a robot combining the two categories. This is what a team of researchers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and Northeastern University in Boston did, by developing a flying bipedal robot with propellers on its arms. In addition to walking and flying, he can skateboard safely and even balance on a rope! Thus, it could become a new tool for maintaining and monitoring difficult-to-access infrastructures.

The machine, baptized LEONARDO by its creators (abbreviated LEO), is an extraordinary humanoid robot. Like the others, it has joints on the knees, hips and ankles, but its arms, on the other hand, are currently only used for the placement of the propellers, giving it exceptional capabilities. LEO is 75 centimeters tall and weighs 2.6 kilograms. Its maximum walking speed is 20 cm / s, while the flight speed is 3 m / s (approximately 11 km / h).

” It is the first robot to seamlessly integrate walking and flying without human intervention Says Soon-Jo Chung of Caltech, a member of the research team. Details were published in the journal Science Robotics.

Foolproof stability

Using data from sensors placed on its feet and a real-time view provided by an integrated camera, the robot follows a simple model of how walking works. ” Using this model, we generate a walking profile for the robot’s center of mass and both feet, and then we design individual paths for all of the leg joints. », Explains Patrick Spieler, also a member of the Caltech team.

The propellers on the arms add extra stability not only when walking, but also on a slippery surface, a slackline (rope) or a moving skateboard. Spieler hopes that LEO will be able to walk in the future without using its propellers, which would make it potentially useful for interplanetary exploration. As for a potential arm used to perform various tasks, it could be placed – like the Boston Dynamics Spot robot-dog – on the upper part of the robot (bust or head).

VIDEO : LEO skateboarding. (© Caltech)

The design balances the demands of walking and flying, says Kyunam Kim of Caltech, also a member of the team. ” If you focus too much on walking, the robot becomes too heavy to fly », He explains. ” If you only focus on the flight, the power consumption will be too much “.

” Walking robots can struggle with rough terrain, wheeled robots don’t like debris, flying robots are normally stationary on the ground », Explains Jonathan Aitken of the University of Sheffield, UK. ” The possibility of mixing these locomotion techniques makes the development of this robot an intriguing and exciting prospect. “.





LEO’s modes of locomotion can be grouped into two main categories, land locomotion and air locomotion, and each mode uses a dedicated feedback controller. The ground and air locomotion controllers are switched according to the measured contact state of both feet.

LEO uses a state machine that ensures that these deliberate transitions occur reliably without reverting to the previous state, even when contact detection is loud (for example, during landing). The gait controller also distinguishes between single and double posture phases, again based on the foot contact sensors.

Many potential applications

By leveraging LEO’s hybrid locomotion capability, it is expected to enable a wide range of robotic missions that are difficult to accomplish by the sole use of ground or air robots. The best-suited applications would likely be those that involve physical interactions with high-altitude structures, which are generally hazardous to human workers and require substitution by robotic workers, the researchers say.

In such applications, conventional bipedal robots have difficulty reaching the site, and standard multirotor drones have difficulty stabilizing in high disturbance environments. LEO uses ground contact to its advantage and, compared to a standard multirotor, is more resistant to external disturbances such as wind, which would improve the safety of robot operation in an outdoor environment where LEO can maintain contact with a rigid surface.

VIDEO : Wind resistance comparison (3.8 m / s) compared to a drone with four propellers. (© Caltech)

As a result, inspection, repair or replacement tasks in places difficult to access by humans could constitute one of the main fields of application of LEO. ” For example, inspection of high voltage lines is currently carried out by highly trained professionals who not only inspect lines remotely but also walk over them to inspect and repair them. Instead of sending humans, LEO could fly up to power lines and walk over them to inspect and repair them up close, potentially reducing the number of fatalities and the cost of the task. », Write the researchers. The robot can also be considered for other maintenance tasks such as inspecting building roofs.

Another application of LEO, in a very different field this time, would be the painting of large bridges. ” We believe that LEO is a good substitute for human workers for this task, because he can maintain his balance on slippery ground and because he can choose to fly to a safe place in the event of a fall. “.

A disabling energy cost

Obviously, LEO’s extreme balancing ability has the counterpart of the continuous operation of the propellers, resulting in higher power consumption than ground robots equipped with only legs.

The researchers admit that optimizing LEO’s energy consumption was not a priority in this work. However, this propeller stabilization made it possible to use low power leg servos and light flexible legs, which was a design choice to minimize the overall weight of LEO to improve its performance. flight performance.

A study of the “cost of transport” (CoT) was nevertheless carried out in the study, a factor (without unit) characterizing the energy efficiency of the overall locomotion. For LEO, the measured CoT was 108 when walking at a speed of 20 cm / s. When flying at 1 m / s, the CoT was 48, and it decreased to 15.5 at the flight speed of 3 m / s. Further information on energy consumption and a comparison with other biological and robotic systems can be found here (Table S1).

Source: Science Robotics