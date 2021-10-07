a collection of Nazi objects found in a suspected pedophile

Police in Rio de Janeiro have discovered a large collection of Nazi objects, uniforms and symbols, as well as weapons, at the home of a suspected child criminal, according to images released Wednesday, October 6 by authorities.

The 58-year-old Aylson Proenca Doyle Linhares was arrested on Tuesday after being accused by a couple living near his home in Rio of abusing their 12-year-old son, Brazilian police said. “A monstrous material” Nazi reference was discovered in his residence, said Commissioner Luís Armond: hundreds of badges, documents, uniforms, flags and even a Nazi party membership card with his photo, he detailed . Images released by the police also show framed photos and busts of Hitler. Daggers, daggers and nine firearms, including a rifle and machine gun, as well as a large amount of ammunition, were also seized.

Doyle linhares “Was accused in flagrante delicto of illegal possession of weapons, racism and pedophilia” following the discovery of this collection, which included photos of miners, said Luís Armond. The man estimated, in front of the authorities, that his collection was worth between “2.5 and 3 million euros, although this is unverifiable”, according to the same source. Police had obtained an arrest and search warrant after an investigation revealed that Doyle Linhares had attempted to assault at least two other minors.