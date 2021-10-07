A compound present in basil is said to have protective properties against Alzheimer’s disease

Researchers at the University of South Florida have found that a naturally occurring compound found in certain plants, including basil, may help protect the brain against Alzheimer’s disease. This compound, fenchol, would favorably intervene in a molecular mechanism linking the intestinal microbiota and the brain, preserving the latter from cognitive decline linked to age.

One of the two pathologies characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease are the hardened deposits of β-amyloid peptide (Aβ), which clump between nerve cells and form plaques of amyloid proteins in the brain. The other is related to the neurofibrillary entanglement of tau protein inside brain cells. Both contribute to the loss and death of neurons, which lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Recent evidence indicates that short chain fatty acids (SCFAs) – metabolites produced by certain bacteria in the gut microbiota – contribute to brain health. The abundance of SCFAs is thus often reduced in elderly patients with mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. However, how this drop in the level of AGCC contributes to the progression of the disease remains largely unknown. The team of Dr Hariom Yadav, professor of neurosurgery and brain repair and director of theUSF Center for Microbiome Research, looked into the question. Details of their study were published on October 5 in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

A natural compound that plays the same role as short chain fatty acids

SCFAs are molecules produced by bacteria when they ferment food components, including fiber (nondigestible carbohydrates), in the colon. Some of these SCFAs remain and act directly in the intestine (it is the main source of energy for colon cells), while others migrate through the body, where they participate in several complex mechanisms. SCFAs that travel through the blood to the brain can bind to and activate the free fatty acid receptor 2 (FFAR2); this receptor is a cell signaling molecule expressed by neurons.

Dr Yadav and his collaborators are studying the molecular mechanisms that govern interactions between the gut microbiota and the brain, and which can potentially influence the health of the latter. However, they discovered that stimulation of the FFAR2 detection mechanism by SCFAs can be beneficial in protecting brain cells against the toxic accumulation of the beta-amyloid protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The FFAR2 would therefore play an essential role, never identified until now.

The researchers first showed that the fact of inhibiting this receptor (thus blocking its ability to detect SCFAs in the external environment of the neuronal cell) contributes to an abnormal accumulation of the protein Aβ, responsible for the neurotoxicity associated with disease.

They then set out to search, among more than 144,000 natural compounds, for a substance capable of causing the same effects as SCFAs produced by the microbiota; in other words, a substance capable of activating FFAR2 signaling. This is because cells in the intestines and other organs consume most of these fatty acids before they reach the brain. It would therefore be particularly interesting to find an alternative compound.

A double preventive action

Among the candidate compounds, fenchol appeared to be the most efficient at binding to the receptor and activating its signaling. Widely used in perfumery, fenchol gives basil its characteristic scent; it is also found in some perennials of the genus Aster.





Experiments in cultures of human neuronal cells, as well as in models of worms and mice with Alzheimer’s disease showed that fenchol significantly reduced the excessive accumulation of Aβ and the death of neurons, by stimulating the FFAR2 signaling. Taking a closer look at how fenchol works, the researchers found that this molecule limited the formation of senescent neuronal cells – cells called “zombie cells,” particularly prevalent in brains affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Zombie cells are cells that stop replicating and die slowly. But during this long agony, they accumulate in diseased and aging organs, creating a harmful inflammatory environment; they send signals of stress or death to neighboring healthy cells, which eventually turn into zombie cells or die, the study’s authors explain.

In the case of the laboratory models studied, fenchol therefore seems to act on two levels: both on senescence and on proteolysis (the mechanism of protein segmentation). ” It reduces the formation of half-dead zombie neural cells and also increases the breakdown of the (non-functional) Aβ protein, so that the amyloid protein is cleared from the brain much faster. Says Dr Yadav.

Further research is needed to assess the action of fenchol in humans, but this compound seems particularly promising and could be considered as a possible approach to treat or prevent Alzheimer’s disease. The team is therefore continuing its research; in particular, it is a question of determining whether the fenchol administered via the consumption of basil would be more or less effective than a pill containing an isolated form of the compound. It also remains to estimate the ideal dosage of such a treatment.

Sources: Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, USF Health