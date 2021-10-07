A first planet discovered in orbit around three stars?

A team of astronomers suspect the presence of a giant gas planet inside the GW Orionis system. If the discovery were to be confirmed, it would be the first isolated world to orbit three stars. Details of the study are published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

A particular system

GW Ori is a young star system located 1,300 light years from Earth in the constellation Orion. And like all young star systems, it’s surrounded by a huge disk of dust and gas. Surprisingly, however, GW Ori is a system with not one star, not two, but three stars.

The first two revolve around each other every 241 days at a distance ofapproximately one astronomical unit (Earth-Sun distance, about 150 million km). The third object of the triplet evolves around the pair every eleven and a half years in a misaligned orbit at a distance of eight astronomical units.

As if that weren’t intriguing enough, his record is split in two. And surprisingly, the outer ring is tilted about 38 degrees. How to explain it? To try to understand it, researchers relied on the ALMA antenna array, found in Chile, to probe the particular geometry of this system in more detail.

Direct observations combined with computer simulations made it possible to understand that this misalignment was mainly the work of the conflicting gravitational attraction of the three stars involved in different planes. However, according to the researchers, this would not be the only factor at play.

A giant planet?

By analyzing the two dust rings observed around the three stars, astronomers have indeed found a substantial gap in one of these discs. And according to them, only the presence of a planet could explain this astonishing configuration. This world would thus be a gas giant of the Jupiter type. Remember that these planets are generally the first to form within star systems. Terrestrial planets like Earth, Mars or Venus then follow.

Note that if a familiar life form could inhabit this giant, she wouldn’t actually be able to see these three stars. According to the authors, she would only see the two innermost which, moving so close to each other, would ultimately appear as a single point of light.





Planets around dual systems have been reported previously, but never around three stars. If the discovery is confirmed, it would therefore be a first, despite estimates that at least a tenth of all stars cluster in triple or more systems. It would also reinforce the idea that the formation of planets is more common than previously thought. Further observations are expected in the coming months.

The researchers hope to obtain direct proof of the presence of this planet.