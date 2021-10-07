More

    a freight train derails and stops traffic in the Landes

    Business


    By Julie L’Hostis

    In the morning, this Thursday, October 7, a freight train derailed at Laluque, between Dax and Morcenx, thus blocking all traffic passing through the Landes

    This Thursday, October 7, in the morning, a freight convoy derailed at the level of the town of Laluque, on the Dax – Paris line. An incident that blocked all traffic.


    The two TGVs heading to the capital had time to meet in Dax at 10:32 am, but have not been able to leave since. For those arriving in the opposite direction, the train was stopped at Morcenx and buses are provided for travelers who would not have continued the journey on their own. At the site of the derailment, a fire was announced, but would be under control by the firefighters.

    According to the SNCF, “traffic is completely interrupted between Dax and Morcenx until the end of the day. TGVs from and to Paris will be the exceptional origin and terminus of Bordeaux Saint-Jean with no possibility of routing beyond, to Dax, Bayonne and Hendaye. ” The statement said that traffic should be completely stopped “until the end of the day”.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlein Israel, the encouraging effects of the third dose of vaccine
    Next articleCristiano Ronaldo’s impressive impact on club finances

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC