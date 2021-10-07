a freight train derails and stops traffic in the Landes

By Julie L’Hostis

Posted on 10/07/2021 at 12:43 p.m.

Updated on 10/07/2021 at 1:12 p.m.

In the morning, this Thursday, October 7, a freight train derailed at Laluque, between Dax and Morcenx, thus blocking all traffic passing through the Landes

This Thursday, October 7, in the morning, a freight convoy derailed at the level of the town of Laluque, on the Dax – Paris line. An incident that blocked all traffic.





The two TGVs heading to the capital had time to meet in Dax at 10:32 am, but have not been able to leave since. For those arriving in the opposite direction, the train was stopped at Morcenx and buses are provided for travelers who would not have continued the journey on their own. At the site of the derailment, a fire was announced, but would be under control by the firefighters.

According to the SNCF, “traffic is completely interrupted between Dax and Morcenx until the end of the day. TGVs from and to Paris will be the exceptional origin and terminus of Bordeaux Saint-Jean with no possibility of routing beyond, to Dax, Bayonne and Hendaye. ” The statement said that traffic should be completely stopped “until the end of the day”.