A new Tarmac SL7 in the colors of World Champion for Alaphilippe

Happy man who is Julian Alaphilippe. Not content with already having two World Champion titles to his credit, he will now be able to ride a new Tarmac SL 7 with a new design honoring his two World Champion titles.

Forgotten the white bike adorned with rainbow colors, the Specialized designer has opted for a slightly darker version … but above all a lot more details to discover on a marbled gray finish of the most beautiful effect.

Tom Briggs has also worked on the bikes of XCO Short Track champions Sina Frei and Christopher Blevins in addition to that of Julian Alaphilippe.