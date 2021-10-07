A new Tarmac SL7 in the colors of World Champion for Alaphilippe

Happy man who is Julian Alaphilippe. Not content with already having two World Champion titles to his credit, he will now be able to ride a new Tarmac SL 7 with a new design honoring his two World Champion titles.
Forgotten the white bike adorned with rainbow colors, the Specialized designer has opted for a slightly darker version … but above all a lot more details to discover on a marbled gray finish of the most beautiful effect.
Tom Briggs has also worked on the bikes of XCO Short Track champions Sina Frei and Christopher Blevins in addition to that of Julian Alaphilippe.
Tom Briggs explains:
World champion bikes were inspired by the whirlwind of competition. This moment when all the cyclist’s efforts are focused on pushing harder on the pedals. Their vision begins to blur and their eyes meet. If you look at the logo on the top tube of the world champion, it is as if their vision is starting to double and the rainbow stripes of the world champion are starting to fade on the down tube and the down tube. direction. The silver granite represents the whirlwind of thoughts, emotions, training and all that goes into this singular moment of glory as they become World Champions.
In terms of equipment, nothing special to add, this bike is now well known, Julian Alaphilippe using the Roval Rapide CLX wheels equipped with Turbo Cotton tires as well as a PRO branded cockpit.
And for your viewing pleasure, Specialized even shares the painting process for this frame with us. For now, nothing says if a limited edition will be marketed. Maybe the easiest way will be to become World Champion!
Photo credit: Etienne Schoeman / Specialized
Source: press release