a range of integral motorhomes 100% renewed

The Italian escape. The integral of the Italian Mobilvetta benefit from a complete renewal on the outside and inside, in order to favor volumes and versatile relaxation areas day and night. Starting with a brighter and more airy living space, thanks to the integrated 100 x 80 cm skydome and the porthole in the hallway. On the comfort side, the passenger seat is transformed into a lounge chair and the bed remains perfectly accessible whatever its configuration through the three models. And that’s good, because the Mobilvetta K-Yacht Tekno Line focus on storage and capacity in energy and autonomy. The ambitions are clear: Mobilvetta intends to strengthen its positioning as chic Italian in the motorhome world.

100% Made in Italy style

Mobilvetta K-Yacht Tekno LinePhoto Credit – Mobilvetta

The redesign begins on the exterior with a few automotive-inspired touches. The new Mobilvetta K-Yacht Tekno Line features a roof / curved wall junction, and full LED lighting. Distinctive and modern lines dress the famous skydome for a perfect aesthetic integration on the cap. Inside, energy and autonomy are the watchwords of the range, since the size of the clean water and waste water tanks has increased by 67% (up to 145 l) compared to the previous season. The lithium batteries are responsible for supplying all the equipment necessary for a good holiday with all the comforts. Cleverly designed, the three integral Mobilvetta are based on a lowered AL-KO chassis allowing both to offer storage space in the false floor, but also and above all to improve handling and driving quality in all circumstances. The garage is larger and even more accessible, and the tanks are protected from freezing. Finally, the modular interior spaces are expandable in the kitchen, and dressed in a 100% Made in Italy style: soft touch fabric coverings, 100% LED lighting, curved furniture, aluminum handles, and quilted imitation leather. Difficult to do more chic!



