A secret pact to share the gains in Koh-Lanta? Mohamed’s revelations in TPMP

Would there be cheating in Koh Lanta ? TF1’s flagship program was at the center of a great debate on October 6, on the set of Do not touch My TV. Cyril Hanouna and his columnists wished to react to the many criticisms targeting Claude, the show’s emblematic candidate, who has participated several times in the game show and who is a formidable opponent. The presenter therefore invited two former participants to give their opinions and they revealed new information.

Mohamed Derraji, who participated for the first time in 2005, before trying his luck again in 2010 in Koh-Lanta: The Clash of Heroes, said he made a pact with his friends on the island! A very widespread maneuver, according to him. “With Coumba, Clémence Castel and others, we shared the 100,000 euros in 5 parts. We knew that we were going to make it to the final together and we didn’t want a single one to leave with the winnings”, he explained tit for tat.

Before continuing: “Clémence came with the check to Colombes (where he lives, editor’s note). I’m not sure the production knew that “. The thirty-something also assured that the candidates of Koh-Lanta: All Stars have also resorted to some form of cheating. “Before being cast, they make phone calls, since they all know each other in the All Stars, and they make alliances “, he revealed on the set of TPMP.





The columnists were shocked to hear this news. “It gives added value to the game, I think”, defended the 39-year-old athlete. “And you didn’t see it on the screen”. Géraldine Maillet and Valérie Benaim said they were betrayed and disappointed as viewers. The novelist said that these schemes would still be relevant and that Claude Dartois would have made a pact with Phil, Laurent and another candidate during this season. “Koh-Lanta, it is not oriented. We are not interested in money, we make a pact because we are generous and supportive”, said Mohamed, assuring that this did not interfere with the reading of the program.

An opinion not shared by Charlotte, participant of Koh-Lanta: The island of heroes, who said his distaste for this kind of arrangement that fools the public. “I knew it but I’m shocked to hear it. In my season Koh-Lanta: The island of heroes, I didn’t. Claude quarreled because he was not given the money “, launched the pretty brunette.