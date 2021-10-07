a speed of 8 Gbit / s with Amazon Prime and Netflix included for less than 40 € per month!

The race for the best deal allows subscribers to take advantage of great deals. And the mix of technologies offers more and more efficient boxes such as the Freebox Delta from the operator Free.

Free has the world’s fastest fiber technology. With 10G EPON fiber technology, the Server Freebox Delta offers you a connection of unprecedented speed and power.

To put it simply, you benefit from a downstream speed up to 8 Gbps and a maximum amount 700 Mbps that is 400 times faster than ADSL. In addition, the box allows you to combine ADSL and 4G (250 GB, reduced speed beyond) in order to boost your internet connection. Another advantage, the Freebox Delta is equipped with 3 WiFi bands which offer a stable and fast connection. Finally, the Freebox Delta is equipped with the Quad-Core ARMv8 processor and a NAS server offering the possibility of accommodating 4 hard disks.

The Freebox Delta offer is priced at € 39.99 per month for 12 months then € 49.99.





The internet offer, which is already very interesting, does not stop there, because the subscription also includes a huge TV / VOD offer with TV by CANAL, Disney + with 6 months free, the Essential package of Netflix and Prime Video included, but also Canal + Séries for 12 months. Sacred deal for this price!

Note that Free also offers an ultra interesting offer since yesterday on its offer Freebox Mini 4K which is displayed at only 9.99 € per month the first year instead of € 15.99, then € 34.99 thereafter. You have fiber up to 1Gbit / s for downloading and 600 Mbit / s for transmission with telephone line and 220 television channels.

