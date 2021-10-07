Abdulrazak Gurnah, author of Farewell Zanzibar, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature

The Tanzanian writer succeeds the American poet Louise Glück, consecrated in 2020.

The 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, born in 1948. He is notably the author ofFarewell Zanzibar (Galaade), awarded in 2007 by the RFI Témoin du monde prize, and Paradise (Of Christmas). The author was awarded for his story “empathetic and uncompromising of the effects of colonialism and the fate of refugees caught between cultures and continents», According to the jury.

Born in 1948 in Zanzibar, which he fled in 1968 at a time when the Muslim minority was being persecuted, Abdulrazak Gurnah has published ten books since 1987. His work moves away from “stereotypical descriptions and opens our eyes to a culturally diverse East Africa that is poorly known in many parts of the world», Explained the jury.





This year, much speculation has revolved around the Academy’s promise to expand its geographic horizons. Even if the president of the Nobel committee Anders Olsson had taken care to reaffirm at the beginning of the week that the “literary merit“Remained”the absolute and unique criterion“. The prize is historically very Western and since 2012 and the Chinese Mo Yan, only Europeans or North Americans had been crowned. Of the 117 previous laureates in literature since the creation of the prizes in 1901, 95, or more than 80% are Europeans or North Americans –

In 2020, the Nobel committee dedicated the poet Louise Glück. Crowned for “his poetic voice characteristic, which with its austere beauty makes individual existence universalThe 78-year-old American has published twelve collections of poetry since her debut in 1968, her best known being Averno, released in 2006.

Read alsoGallimard will publish the poems of Louise Glück, 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature

Since 1901, the most prestigious literary prize has been awarded to those who have rendered service to humanity through their writings, and in the words of Alfred Nobel himself. “Demonstrates a powerful ideal”.