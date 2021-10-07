Ada Hegerberg, 21 months later

Twenty-one months after his last appearance with OL, Ada Hegerberg has played football again. The Norwegian played the last fifteen minutes in OL’s victory against Häcken (0-3).

It has been twenty-one months sinceAda Hegerberg had no longer worn the Olympique Lyonnais jersey. An eternity. But this Tuesday, October 5, 2021 marks the return to the 2018 Ballon d’Or competition. The Norwegian played the last fifteen minutes of the Champions League meeting between Olympique Lyonnais and Häcken. The Norwegian participated in the Lyon victory in Sweden 3-0 before going to greet the Lyon supporters present in Gothenburg where the emotion could be read on the face of the OL striker.





“I think that today a lot of people should be happy about this comeback. We are delighted at squad, club and team level but I think women’s football as a whole should be. happy with this return. Ada remains a great player who has already marked the history of football and the club. I am delighted for her and for all of football, has indicated Sonia bompastor at the end of this part. Tonight, it’s a lot of emotion for her to be able to manage this comeback. She went through a difficult period with lows that have come down very low. On an emotional level it was not easy and I think they are tears of joy “.