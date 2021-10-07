After a booming start, sales of Eric Zemmour’s latest book are down sharply

Colossal, pharaonic, three weeks ago, sales of Eric Zemmour’s book, “France has not said its last word”, panicked the counters. The former CNews columnist had sold 80,000 copies in the first week and was number 1 in the Top 20 best-selling books in France according to the GfK institute for Books Hebdo. But from the second week, they started to run out of steam to reach 50,000 copies. And Zemmour had to give way to number 1 for the juggernaut Guillaume Musso.

In the third week, the essayist would have sold only 35,000 copies of his book considered to be his pre-campaign book even if he still has not declared himself for the presidential election of 2022. If the success of the essay Politics is undeniable, the enthusiasm that accompanied its launch – number 1 for pre-orders on Amazon this summer – seems to be fading faster than expected …

Financially, it remains a very good operation for Eric Zemmour who no longer works for Le Figaro or for CNews. After leaving his publishing house Albin Michel this summer and attacking it for abusive breach of its publishing contract, the essayist embarked on the great adventure of self-publishing with his house Rubempré. With knowledge in high places, particularly at Editis, he would have obtained a very satisfactory contract for the distribution of his book.



He would receive 8 euros per book sold

The implementation of the test in the points of sale is ensured by Interforum, a subsidiary of Editis. For a large publishing house, the classic contract is 50/50. Concretely on a book sold 20 euros, 10 euros go to the distributor and 10 euros to the publishing house. A fine negotiator, Eric Zemmour would have obtained 55/45. A feat for a self-published book! On each book sold, he thus receives 45% of the price excluding tax of his essay, or 9.45 euros. But we must not forget the manufacturing cost which oscillates between 1 and 2 euros for this kind of title.