After Brexit, UK buries golden age with China

To analyse. For the United Kingdom, this is one of the first visible successes of “Global Britain”, this slogan supposed to define its place in the world after Brexit. The country participates in the Aukus, this alliance which seals military cooperation between London, Canberra and Washington in the Asia-Pacific zone. In this case, the British may be the “Fifth wheel of the carriage”, as qualified, a little bad player, Jean-Yves le Drian, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, but they score points.

In a nutshell, London’s participation in the Aukus confirms a geopolitical reality: the United Kingdom is aligned with Washington against Beijing. The initial idea of ​​Brexiters, which was to open up to the world beyond Europe, and in particular to China, seems stillborn.

In 2015, David Cameron, then British Prime Minister, announced the opening of a ” Golden age “ between the UK and China. He received Xi Jinping with great fanfare, on an official visit. The Chinese president took the opportunity to announce many commercial contracts.

Disappointment in the City

Six years later, it is necessary “Follow the money”, as the Anglo-Saxons say, to realize the cold snap between London and Beijing. Several of the contracts announced at the time are failing or are proving disappointing.

The most spectacular concerns civilian nuclear power. In 2015, the British government agreed to CGN, the Chinese nuclear company, to work in the United Kingdom. It was to co-finance two power plants manufactured by EDF, before building another using its own technology. The operation was to mark China’s grand entry into Western civilian nuclear power.





Today, CGN is effectively financing a third of the Hinkley Point C power plant in the west of England, which is under construction. But it should be left out of the other two projects. A decision on the Sizewell plant in eastern England is now imminent. To believe the Financial Times, the British government wants to force CGN to sell its 20% stake in the project. As for the plant using Chinese technology, planned on the Bradwell site, less than a hundred kilometers from London, it has virtually no chance of seeing the light of day. Under the current circumstances, Boris Johnson’s government would never give its assent.

In the City too, the dreams of China are evaporating. Another big project, launched shortly after Xi Jinping’s visit, was the merger between the London and Shanghai stock exchanges. The negotiations, longer than expected, only ended in 2019. Two years later, the disappointment is strong, with just a drip of financial exchanges between the two markets. Only four Chinese companies have been able to raise money on the British market, and none since October 2020. As for British investors, who hoped to have access to Chinese equities, they are ultimately limited to less liquid instruments (the GDR, in the financial jargon), which greatly reduces the usefulness of the agreement. Worse, in January 2020, the Chinese government suspended the agreement between the two exchanges, not having appreciated that the British government sharply criticizes its attitude towards Hong Kong.

