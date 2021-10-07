After LOSC and Marseille, Lens reacts to LFP sanctions

After the incidents that occurred on September 18 during the match against Lille at Bollaert-Delelis (1-0, 6th matchday in Ligue 1), Lens received a suspended penalty point and a total closed session of his stadium for two games. A sanction from the LFP Disciplinary Commission welcomed by the club.

” Following the events which punctuated the RC Lens-Lille OSC meeting, the disciplinary committee of the LFP ruled today and pronounced the withdrawal of a suspended point accompanied by the holding of two closed closed matches against of the artesian club. It should be noted that this sentence has already been served during the matches against Strasbourg and Reims played without an audience.





Heavily sanctioned as part of the precautionary measures taken on September 20, the Racing Club de Lens salutes the lucidity of the disciplinary committee whose judgment was based on a thorough and enlightened analysis of the unfolding of the facts. The club, happy to find the public of Bollaert very soon, calls on everyone’s sense of responsibility and will continue to be uncompromising against any inappropriate behavior within the blood and gold lair. Lens said in a statement.