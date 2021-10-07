After the leak on a Californian oil pipeline, “Surf City” is crumbling

“It’s weird not to see any surfer on the horizon, it’s very rare,” says Shawna Sakal, manager of a specialty store in Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles.

Normally the water is black with sportsmen in wetsuits but on Sunday it was covered with a slick of crude oil which caused the beach to be closed for miles.

The Californian authorities estimate that this oil spill, which fortunately could be partially contained by floating dams, can reach up to 500,000 liters of crude, escaped from an oil pipeline passing nearby.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined but an underwater inspection revealed that a large segment of the pipeline had been moved to the bottom of the water, and detected a tear of about three inches. in the pipe.

Investigations are underway to determine whether a freighter waiting for a mooring dock has not hooked up the pipeline with its anchor.

“We pulled on the pipeline like a bowstring,” said Martyn Willsher, boss of Amplify Energy, the Texas company operating the pipeline and neighboring oil platforms.

Since the beginning of the disaster, several hundred people have been mobilized to clean up the legendary beach of Huntington Beach, called “Surf City” and famous to the point of appearing in a song by the Beach Boys.

“There are always people surfing here, all year round, especially around the pontoon,” Ms. Sakal told AFP, pointing sadly to the deserted sand near her shop.

“Even during the pandemic, when they tried to ban surfers from going there, they didn’t care, they were still going to ride the wave,” she recalls.

The city’s economy largely depends on water sports and tourism. Shops selling or renting surf equipment follow one another on the seafront, alternating with surf schools whose doors are now closed.

“This accident creates a horrible situation, it annoys me”, loose Zack Lyons. A native of Huntington Beach, the 20-year-old blond man says he learned to surf before walking.

In Huntington Beach, surfing is not just a sport or a hobby, for many it is a way of life and the place to meet friends.

“We don’t even text each other, we see each other at the beach,” said 18-year-old Jake McNerney. This friend of Zack’s used to watching the wind and waves as soon as he gets up and goes surfing if the conditions are right.

The oil spill affects the entire tourist industry in the area. Despite the blue sky and the de rigueur palm trees, shops and restaurants remained almost empty Wednesday at midday.

“We have probably lost half of our recipes,” says Shawna Sakal, whose father has sold the boards he makes himself in the family store for fifty years.

“October is the best month for surfers and locals. The weather is very nice, a lot of people go to the beach on weekends but now that is not possible with the oil spill,” he explains. -she.

Usually, at least five to ten customers show up every weekday, but “now nothing at all,” confirms Connor Waldrin, an employee in a board rental shop.

Local schools, many of which include surfing in the curriculum, have also had to adapt.

“We had just started the competitive season before the oil spill,” says Lisa Battig of Fountain Valley School, located just a few minutes walk from the beach.

“We will stay out of the water as long as the authorities say. Until then, we will train on the ground (…). We will also try to go surfing outside the affected area” by pollution, explains the teacher.